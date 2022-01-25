Blizzard is working on a brand-new survival game for PC and console

Blizzard is working on a new game and it's a survival title for PC and consoles.

This is according to a call for staffers to help shore up the development team.

According to the company, the game will be set in a whole new universe, will be "full of heroes we have yet to meet," "stories yet to be told," and "adventures yet to be lived." That's all of the information that was posted.

The lack of information probably has more to do with the fact the project appears to be in the very early stages of developmet, so the studio is hiring for five art poisitions, has two design positions open, and is looking for four folks with software engineering experience.

If you are interested, you are being asked to apply here. And just think, if you get one of the jobs, you will eventually also be working for Microsoft since the company is buying out Activision Blizzard for a cool $68.7 billion in one of the largest aquisition deals in entertainment history.

Of course, you would also be working for a developer that is in hot water at the moment over allegations of sexism and harassment as part of a toxic workplace which brought about a lawsuit from the state of California. Activision Blizzard has been cleaning house ever since, and has put plans in place to ensure it continues to evolve its talent and recruiting system to be more representative, and it has formed a new Workplace Responsibility Committee that aims to "measure progress and ensure accountability." Wile for many current and former employees, steps being made by the company are too little to late, or don't go far enough to address employee concerens. Many are still calling for CEO Bobby Kotick to resign, and some have even joined a union.