This is why you can't seem to hit anything in Battlefield 2042

If you're not struggling with the Battlefield 2042 performance on your PC, you may have noticed that something just feels way off about weapon handling and general gun mechanics in the game. You’ll be happy to know that you're not the only one scratching your head, and there are very good reasons why most people feel this way.

The problem that so many players have noticed - on both mouse & keyboard as well as controllers (PC and consoles) - is that bullets don't always go where you're aiming when you fire while aimed down sights.

This random bullet deviation blooms the bullet pattern to a shape that doesn't always line up with your target, so it often feels like bullets are landing around your target rather on them. The deviation gets even worse whenever you make the slightest bit of movement, such as when strafing.

Battlefield 2042 isn't the only game that heavily penalises shooting while moving, of course, but the series hasn't always done that, and there's an argument to be made that such a system may not be necessary in a game of that scale anyway.

Add to that all the server and netcode problems the game's launch has been suffering from, and the result is inconsistent firefights where it never really feels satisfying to earn a kill.

The issue is currently the most widely-discussed on the game's subreddit. A number of players have even taken it upon themselves to demonstrate just how absurd this can get.

One of the most popular posts today is this one, where the problem is clear as day, echoing the experience of myself and many other players. Here, Reddit user Nicksbekko89 is using a DMR, which should be much more accurate than an auto-fire assault rifle or SMG - except it looks to suffer from the same ailment.

There isn’t really any way you can mitigate weapon bloom, but it’s a good idea to try and limit your movement while shooting so you at least don’t get the worst of it.

At the early access launch, DICE shared a big list of Battlefield 2042 known issues, which includes everything from Specialist and map-specific bugs to general UI issues, audio bugs, crashes and more. Speaking of launch troubles, the game's performance on PC leaves a lot to be desired, but you should try these setting tweaks to give your FPS a boost.