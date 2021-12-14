You can now play 64-player Conquest and Breakthrough in Battlefield 2042 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Ahead of the holidays - and as promised - DICE rolled out a new playlist update for Battlefield 2042 players on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Available for a limited time, this new experience makes the 64-player versions of the game's Conquest, and Breakthrough maps playable on the new machines.

Those cut down versions were previously only exclusive to PS4, and Xbox One players, as the older consoles could not support 128 players, or the larger variations of those maps.

To access 64-player Conquest, and Breakthrough, just head to the game's All-Out Warfare menu. DICE did not say how long these experiences will be available for, but they won't be here for long. Judging by how players received the recent Rush mode event, the developer may end up extending 64-player availability.

Since the playlist went live this afternoon, players have been praising the more focused map layouts, and their better performance on PC.

We're not getting any more Battlefield 2042 patches this year; the game's last update in 2021 released last week, rounding out a series of patches that addressed balance problems, as well as brought back missing features and fixed major bugs.

That said, Weekly Missions will continue to refresh every week, awarding players unique skins and cosmetics upon completion. The first of these is actually live right now in the game.