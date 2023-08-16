Baldur’s Gate 3 Dead True Soul: What to do with Edowin

While some of the most random encounters in Baldur's Gate 3 don’t necessarily have an impact on the overarching story, they do go a long way in adding to just how immersive and engaging this world is. The dead True Soul, Edowin, is one such encounter, but how exactly do you help him?

Well, there is no helping this dead True Soul, sadly, but we can help him and his siblings to seek revenge. Baldur’s Gate 3 pacifists, however, will no doubt want the siblings to move on and to carry on their adventure. Either way, here’s what to do with dead True Soul, Edowin, in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What to do with Edowin, the Dead True Soul, in Baldur’s Gate 3

You’ll first find Edowin on your way out of Emerald Grove, and towards the Blighted Village. He is located at coordinates X140, Y443, and marked on the below map. When you approach, you’ll see his corpse laying on the ground.

Here's where you'll find Edowin's body. | Image credit: Larian Studios

For Edowin, it’s pretty much game over. As you approach, Brynna and Andrick will stop you and explain that Edowin has been attacked by an Owlbear, which is no easy feat to recover from.

Continue talking with Edowin, who’ll communicate with you via the tadpoles in your heads. If you choose to ‘Hold his stare’, you’ll get an insight into his life as a True Soul, and learn that Brynna and Andrick are his siblings.

You can then talk a little with the siblings about these True Souls that everyone keeps mentioning, but at no point should you tell them that you are not a True Soul; doing so will trigger the siblings to attack you, and we don’t want that.

There’ll come a point where you can choose what the two siblings do:

Choosing ‘You need to find the beast and avenge your brother,’ will have the pair assist you when fighting the Owlbear. However, both of them might die as a result. If they survive, you can send them off to the Stronghold.

Choosing ‘Why are you out here? The wilderness is dangerous,’ will trigger the pair to flee, where hopefully, they’re safe.

It’s up to you which outcome you’d rather pick here! I personally chose to keep Brynna and Andrick safe, before then seeking out the Owlbear myself.

After having spoken with the siblings and deciding what to do with them, you can interact with Edowin’s body again.

Now, something interesting happens. A conversation starts where you form a connection with the dead True Soul's parasite and you can either welcome its influence or pass a check to shut it out.

If you welcome it, you can loot the tadpole specimen off the man's body, eventually letting you consume its power for yourself if you wish. Alternatively, the tadpole will scurry off, never to be seen again. If you want to make use of your new-found Illithid powers, or just want to keep the option open, allow the influence - otherwise the oppertunity literally runs away from you!

With that choice made, loot Edowin’s body of the Shaft of the Broken Spear. We’re going to need it shortly!

Hmm... A broken spear shaft. I wonder if there's a way to fix it... | Image credit: Larian Studios

What’s left for you to do after dealing with Edowin, is to deal with the beast that killed him; the Owlbear. You’ll want to continue heading right of where Edowin’s body is, over towards the Cave Mouth marked on the map below; this is at coordinates X85, Y447.

Head into the Cave Mouth, where you'll find the Owlbear's Nest. | Image credit: Larian Studios

In this cave, you’ll find the Owlbear’s Nest and a couple of other useful items. There’ll also be the Gilded Chest of Selune down here, which you’ll want to be very cautious about opening.

This is where you can decide what you want to do, if you haven’t already. You can simply loot the area and send Brynna and Andrick to the Stronghold, then continue your peaceful adventure. Or, if you have a taste for vengeance and want a fancy spear, we want to reach the Owlbear and kill it. You don’t have to worry about killing the cub, if you don’t want to.

For those of us, like me, who think killing the Owlbear is cruel but want a cool weapon, I have good news. The Owlbear won’t actually die, but instead be downed and on 1HP. That adorable Owlbear cub, on the other hand? We’ll be seeing more of them later, providing you choose not to attack it.

If you choose to slay the Owlbear, you can loot its body for the Head of a Broken Spear. Combine this with the Shaft of the Broken Spear that we looted from Edowin’s body earlier, and you’ll gain the Vision of the Absolute Spear.

Nice! | Image credit: Larian Studios

The Vision of the Absolute Spear is an uncommon weapon capable of 1-8 Piercing Damage. It has a skill, Absolute Night, that will blind any target that fails a Dexterity saving throw. On top of that, it’ll deal an additional 2-12 Piercing Damage to certain creatures who possess multiple sets of eyes.

I know what I’ll be using to slay spiders in future…

