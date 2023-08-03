Almost immediately on your adventure in Baldur's Gate 3, you pick up the perfumed letter. It's a message to the unfortunate fisherman in front of you, Sy, from Anna, asking him to run away with her to the city. However, this isn't just a piece of environmental storytelling.

If you follow its directions to "the hill overlooking the old bridge", you can complete its small story and grab some loot for yourself.

But, since it's not a marked quest, the location mentioned in the perfumed letter is very easy to miss - just like a lot of things in Baldur's Gate 3 - so here's where you need to go!

Baldur's Gate 3 Perfumed Letter location

You pick up the perfumed letter from Sy's body next to the water by the Overgrown Ruins.

Head north past the Roadside Cliffs towards the Druids' Grove and Goblin Camp. Once you've completed the story battle at the Grove's gate, you can freely move around this area.

Just to the southwest of the Grove's gate you can find the bottom of the hill mentioned in the perfumed letter.

Head southwest from the Grove, then use the jump action at the bottom of the hill | Image credit: Larian/VG247

Use the "Jump" action to get up the slope at the foot of the hill, then climb the path until you reach a ladder.

At the top of the ladder, around the burned out campfire, you find what you're looking for. In my game, the loot was an enchanted necklace which gave the wearer access to the Guidance cantrip - a very useful ability for making it through difficult dice rolls and dialogue checks.

Especially at this early stage where you likely don't have any better options for your party, small boosts like this really come in handy for progressing the story. And to think how many people have just walked right past this loot.

With the gold and items pocketed, head back down the hill and continue with your adventure, the Druids' Grove or the Goblin Camp westwards await!