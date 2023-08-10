Baldur's Gate 3 Pandirna: Who is the Paralysed Woman?

One of the more mysterious people in the Druid Grove in Baldur's Gate 3 is Pandirna, the paralysed woman in the storeroom in The Hollow.

Because of her predicament, you would think that she’s tied to a specific side quest. However, when you ask around, no one mentions her.

Here are some of the interactions you can have with her, as well as what she’s guarding.

Who is Pandirna in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Pandirna is unresponsive because she’s guarding the tiefling’s storeroom in The Hollow.

To get inside, you can either pick the lock on the door or break it down with a melee weapon. However, both of these actions are considered a crime and will attract the attention of tiefling guards.

Make sure you enter hiding before you attempt to pick the lock.

Alternatively, you can go around to the left, past Sazza the Goblin prisoner’s cell, and drop down onto the cave path after breaking through the jail door.

Run past the guardian statue and you can jump through a hole in the roof of the storeroom to gain access.

Inside, you will be accosted by Pandirna. She’s been charged with guarding the storeroom because she’s been temporarily paralysed by a side effect of one of Auntie Ethel’s potions.

If you’re role-playing an evil character, you can attack or intimidate her so she keeps quiet. Otherwise, you can trick her with persuasion or deception to make sure she doesn’t raise the alarm.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

If you can convince her that you’re in charge of the area, she will let you open the boxes around the storeroom.

Back outside, if you can talk to animals, the rat running around will complain about an evil thing in one of the trunks in the storeroom.

Ask where it is and the rat will lead you to the box Pandirna is resting against.

If you’ve got access to the chest, inside you find the cabinet key.

The cabinet key opens the alchemist’s table next to Pandirna, which contains some useful potions and poisons.

Remember to make use of the poisons and oils you collect by the way, it’s very easy to forget and they apply all sorts of powerful and deadly effects.