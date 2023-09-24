Baldur's Gate 3's Astarion says there's a tough to find two hour section no one has played yet

According to the voice of Astarion himself, there's a whole two hour section of Baldur's Gate 3 no one has played yet.

Baldur's Gate 3 is a mammoth sized game, with a ridiculous number of routes and storylines you can experience. It's fitting considering the nature of its Dungeons and Dragons origins, but it also means that most players probably aren't going to experience it all. But it seems even the completionists out there haven't quite seen everything yet, as Neil Newborn, fan favourite Astarion's voice actor, has said there's a two hour long section nobody has managed to find so far (thanks, GameSpot).

"There's even something I know about that you can't get to unless you do something that I don't think anyone's going to work out," Newborn said in the livestream, which you can see him talk about in a clip above. "I was told this in confidence and I think I'm one of the few people who knows about it as well." In the stream Newborn was even asked if he could tell the person he was talking to what it is, but noted "it's one of those few things I cannot friend-DA." Just to clarify, Newborn will have signed an NDA to work on this project, unsurprisingly, but people are people and they do tell their friends things, but this seems like something so secretive he can't even do that.

Of course, Newborn didn't provide a lick of details as to how you might find this specific section, so if you want to find what it is you'll have to put the work in yourself. This clip is a little old now, but it doesn't seem like this particular moment hasn't been uncovered just yet.

The game's third patch arrived earlier this week, and notably it lets you change your appearance through an in-game Magic Mirror whenever you like.