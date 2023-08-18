BG3: How to Wake Art Cullagh

At the Last Light Inn in Baldur's Gate 3, you meet a man out of time who seems to have been lost for more than a century. Art Cullagh, apparently one of the first Flaming Fists, has been laid comatose by some truly powerful magic.

However, people don’t survive in the Shadowfell for such a long time without a good reason.

Here’s how to wake Art Cullagh and learn some interesting secrets about the world of Baldur’s Gate 3!

How to wake Art Cullagh in Baldur’s Gate 3

When you reach the Last Light Inn, you meet a group of Flaming Fist soldiers led by Counsellor Florrick - if you saved her along with the trapped man from the fire at Waukeen’s Rest, of course.

After discussing the whereabouts of Duke Ravensguard, she points you to the bed in the corner, where Art Cullagh, a mysteriously comatose Flaming Fist, lays resting in a fretful sleep.

The documents he was carrying seem to suggest that he’s been lost in the shadow-cursed lands for decades, so your party resolves to find out what magic has kept him alive for so long and for what important purpose.

Your only lead is the House of Healing in Reithwin Town to the south, which you are told to investigate.

But first, talk to the druid Halsin at your camp or the Druid Grove if you left him there.

Intrigued by the names Art Cullagh mentions in his murmurings, Halsin will immediately go and see the Flaming Fist - eager to investigate the whereabouts of Thaniel, the spirit of the land. You will be able to meet with Halsin at the inn.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

But still, your next task is to investigate the House of Healing. It’s found on the western side of Reithwin, past the masons guild and cemetery.

Inside, you meet the Silent-Hill-esque Sister Sinda, who tells you to get in line to see the doctor. You will be waiting indefinitely if you agree, so press the issue and say you need to go now. You then get a check to pass to convince her to let you forward.

In the room off to the right, there’s Sister Lidwin, a merchant you can trade with tending to two obviously dead tieflings. She’s actually got loads of money, so good to sell to if not buy. Your party will also comment that these seem to be the parents of Arabella, the child you likely saved from Kaugha back at the Grove. This is important for a different side quest in Reithwin.

Inside the operating theatre at the back of the House of Healing, you find Malus Thorm - another of Ketheric’s corrupted clan. You can attack from the outset if you like, but engage them in conversation for the “good” path, and to avoid a difficult fight.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

In the conversation, play along at the start with the first option, but then Thorm will try to operate on you - which is obviously not a good idea. You get a choice of checks for how to proceed - intelligence, religion or persuasion - and try to talk your way out of it.

Next is how you really stick it to the creep. Choose the first persuasion check to make the nurses practice on Thorm himself. It’s a tough check, but you should have bonuses by now which make it more equitable.

While you wonder if the same thing would have happened to you if you had agreed to sit for the operation (it would). Search Thorm’s body and take his unique amulet, key and lute. The Lute is what you came for in regard to Art, return to the Last Light Inn to show it to him.

Image credit: Larian/VG247

Speak to Halsin at the Inn and he’s sure that Art has met Thaniel and is key to lifting the shadow curse. Pull out the lute and play, and it wakes Art Cullagh almost immediately. He recognises Halsin who implores Art to give him a lead to find Thaniel.

All that Art can remember is lavender flowers, which is more of lead that you might think in a dark, cursed place where nothing grows.

With that, Halsin asks you to meet him nearby by the lakeshore for a perilous mission - retrieving Thaniel from the Shadowfell!