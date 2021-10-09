Turtle Rock is discussing how to address the lack of progression in Back 4 Blood’s solo mode.

As noted on reddit, players who have early access to the game have noticed that when playing in single-player with bots, there isn’t a way to receive rewards unless playing online with at least one other player. In other words, solo mode players won’t earn supply points, which can be spent on cards, which is a main feature of the game.

Instead, solo players have to use solo decks which are a separate system when playing in this mode. Playing in single-player won’t earn players achievements or trophies either, and stats aren’t tracked.

Bascially, if players want the aforementioned features, they need to play with others online, as at its heart, the game’s focus is on multiplayer.

Turtle Rock is looking into changing things though, as it noted in a recent tweet:

❗ Attention Cleaners! ❗



We have heard your frustrations about progression in solo mode and are discussing ways to address the issue. Thank you for your patience and feedback at this time - we'll have more news as we strategize on potential ways to make it happen. — Turtle Rock Studios is Hiring (@TurtleRock) October 9, 2021

The game isn’t available to the general public at this time, as it won’t release until October 12. Those who are currently playing purchased the Ultimate or Deluxe versions, which offered early access starting October 7.

If you are wondering whether to pick the game up or not, Tom seems rather impressed with it so far, calling it one of the “best feeling” first-person shooters on console he’s played in ages.