Assassin's Creed Valhalla has earned over $1 billion, free trial coming next week

In its Q3 2022 call to investors, Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the most lucrative release in the Assassin's Creed series to date.

According to Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot, revenue for the game surpassed $1 billion as of December 2021. It is the first game in the series to reach such a sum.

The game has been a big hit since it was released in 2020, and during its first week of availability, it sold-through more units than any other Assassin’s Creed game during the same period. It is also the top-selling Ubisoft PC launch ever, driven by record Ubisoft Store sales performance.

Ubisoft has also supported the game rather well with expansions, free content, and additional modes. The company will continue to support the game this year, starting with the Ragnarok expansion on March 10.

Ahead of Ragnarok though is the 1.5.0 update on February 22, and a free trial is also coming. It will run from February 24-28. So, if you have been on the fence regarding the game, that will be your chance to try it before you buy it.

As far as the future of the series is concerned, it's said that a new Assassin’s Creed game is in the works, and it will star Valhalla's Basim. It is said the game was originally intended to be released as an expansion, and that it is slated for release either later this year or in 2023. It's said that the game won't be a large, open-world affair, instead, it will be smaller in scope and focus on stealth gameplay.

The next mainline entry in the franchise, Assassin's Creed Infinity, is currently in early development at Ubisoft's Montreal, and Quebec studios. Jonathan Dumont and Clint Hocking are the game's creative directors. Although Ubisoft has yet to provide additional color on the game, reports state the game will feature multiple timelines and it will be an evolving online experience with the world expanding and changing over time.