Armored Core 6 gameplay trailer showcases intense mecha-action, summer release date set

FromSoftware has not only released a trailer for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, but it also dropped a date.

The mech-action title will be released this summer on August 25 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

In the game, a mysterious new substance called Coral was discovered on the remote planet Rubicon 3. As an energy source, this substance was expected to dramatically advance humanity's technological and communications capabilities.

Instead, it caused a catastrophe that engulfed the planet and the surrounding stars in flames and storms, forming a Burning Star System.

Almost half a century later, Coral has resurfaced on Rubicon 3, a planet now contaminated and sealed off by the catastrophe. Here, extraterrestrial corporations and resistance groups fight over control of the substance.

Your goal in the game is to infiltrate Rubicon as an independent mercenary, where you will find yourself struggling over the substance with the corporations and other factions.

Featuring highly mobile and customizable mechas, Armored Core 6 allows you to use offensive and defensive maneuvers on land and air to overcome foes. To be a successful and profitable mercenary, master rapidly changing combat distances using the environment for protective cover and omnidirectional battles to overcome challenging enemies and situations.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is now available for pre-order.