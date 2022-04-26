New Apex Legends Saviors trailer introduces Newcastle as the 21st Legend

A new cinematic trailer has been released, showing off the upcoming Apex Legends season, alongside our first look at the game’s newest character. The new season, titled Saviors, seems to be coming with monstrous changes to Storm Point as that’s where the events of the trailer takes place.

However, while an altered map is in the background, Newcastle takes centre stage as the star of the video and the 21st character to join the Apex Legends roster. While we don’t know exactly what the character can do in game at this point, certain info can be ascertained from the trailer which we’ve embedded below.

We’ll start by focusing on what we can see Newcastle doing combat-wise, rather than the narrative info revealed. Newcastle seems to be able to throw out a front-facing barrier in front of him, which provides additional cover for his teammates. In fact, much of what they do in this trailer revolves around blocking attacks, be it shots from nearby robots or giant laser beams. It’s hard to differentiate cinematic flavour from actual abilities, but it’s clear that they’ll be a defensive Legend.

Let’s not forget Storm Point! The new map added alongside Ash a few months ago is gaining some reinforcements thanks to the emergence of giant enemy crabs. In the trailer, we see Bangalore and Newcastle venture inside a newly arisen building filled with loot, although they have to fight off waves of robotic enemies once they take some. Storm Point already has plenty of non-player threats scattered around, so it’s not out of line to expect additional dangers coming with this update.

Those who’ve kept an eye on Apex Legends news will have noticed that this new character lines up with the huge content leak that emerged on the Reddit page Apex Uncovered. This already appeared real due to the assets revealed alongside this leak, although the appearance of Newcastle all but confirms it.

Additional information is set to be officially released on April 28, so keep an eye out if you want to stay on top of the latest info on the new season.

For more Apex Legends news, take a look at our reporting on the Unshackled event currently running in-game until May 3.