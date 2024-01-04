Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth explodes into Apex Legends for a limited-time event

Ahead of the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth next month, Square Enix and Respawn Entertainment have joined forces for an Apex Legends and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover event.

From January 9-30, you will be able to check out a new Limited Time Mode Takeover in Apex Legends, featuring the Buster Sword R2R5 and Materia hop-ups, along with a range of new Rebirth-inspired cosmetic items, including new Legendary and Epic skins, stickers, emotes, and more.

Apex Legends summons Final Fantasy 7 Rebrth to the Outlands for a crossover event.

For three weeks, the takeover event will replace the unranked battle royale mode in Apex Legends. In this new mode, you can wield the Buster Sword R2R5 to dash, block bullets, unleash a powerful Limit Break, and more.

New effects join the game in the form of Materia Hop-Ups, which grant benefits like area-of-effect lightning and HP Absorption, plus a Soldier Nessie to fight by your side.

New skins are coming too, including a moogle-inspired skin for Wattson, along with skins for Wraith, Crypto, and more. These skins can be bought with Apex Coins, and are part of 36 limited-time Rebirth-themed cosmetics.

You can collect them by purchasing Event packs to obtain items from the knockout pool, including the Mythic Buster Sword R5, the first Mythic cosmetic that can be equipped by any Legend.

Find out more about the crossover event through the Apex Legends website.

Fans of Final Fantasy can look forward to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s release for PS5 on February 29.