Don't worry, Apex Legends players, Respawn's putting out some updates designed to help keep you safe after the ALGS hacks

If you’ve been worried that you might be at risk of being hacked during your regular Apex Legends matches after some pro players suddenly found themselves cheating during a recent ALGS event, there’s now some good news. Respawn says it’s putting out a series of updates to the game designed to help keep people safe.

Yup, following the postponement of the North American finals of the Apex Legends Global Series due to some participants being given aimbots and the ability to see through walls, we’ve all been waiting for the game’s developers to address what that might mean for the rest of us. After both Epic Games and the company behind the game’s anti-cheat software shot down one theory as to the cause of the hacks following their own investigations, that answer’s now arrived from Respawn.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In a statement posted to Twitter, Respawn has provided an update from the Apex team. “On Sunday, a few professional Apex Legends player accounts were hacked during an ALGS event,” it confirms, continuing: “Game and player security are our highest priorities, which is why we paused the competition to address the issue immediately.”

So, what’s the plan of action? Well, the developer’s teams “have deployed the first of a layered series of updates to protect the Apex Legends player community and create a secure experience for everyone”, thanking players for their patience on the matter.

Hopefully that’ll help reassure folks who’ve been worrying about whether it’s safe to fire up the game at the moment, especially since the first of those updates looks to have already arrived. That said, reading between the lines of the statement, it’s probably worth staying away until all of them, or at least a number, have been applied, if you want to make sure you minimise your risk as much as possible.

An update from the @PlayApex team: pic.twitter.com/fuwKYmHFVP — Respawn (@Respawn) March 20, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In the meantime, it’s definitely worth staying tuned to Respawn’s socials in case it issues any further updates. For those who’re concerned about the incident’s impact on the game’s esports scene, Apex Legends Esports has also recently issued a statement addressing that side of things.

It reads: “We are still actively working with our partners at EA and Respawn and remain committed to ensuring the security and competitive integrity of Apex Legends tournaments. At this time, we do not anticipate any changes to the Split 1 Playoffs. We will have more information to share on the Challenger Circuit and the NA Regional Finals soon. We appreciate your patience.”

If you’re after some other FPS games to try while you’re waiting for Respawn to apply these updates, you can check out our list of the best FPS games to play in 2024.