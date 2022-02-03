Apex Legends: Mad Maggie gameplay trailer has just gone live!

We’re nearing the release of Apex Legends season 12, and with it the arrival of our dearly beloved and long awaited freedom fighter Mad Maggie. Mags, a community favourite character back when they were first shown off in season 8, has just received a swanky new gameplay trailer celebrating her presence in the apex games.

The trailer goes a long way in showcasing the capabilities of Mad Maggie, going into detail on all of her abilities and painting a picture of a hyper-aggressive legend who can push deep into enemies’ faces and dish out some serious damage.

First up is the passive, Warlord’s Ire, which highlights enemies you damage for a short period of time. This allows you to pick away at enemies from a distance before rushing forward with crucial information on an enemy squad’s location.

Her passive also allows her to move faster with shotguns, which acts as the foundation of her entire kit. With a shotgun equipped, Mad Maggie is able to close the distance faster than any other legend. Combining both passives, you’ll be able to charge at enemies when they aren’t prepared for your advance.

Her tactical ability, the Riot Drill, is a cover-busting ability that penetrates any barrier (including the gibraltar dome). This deals massive damage to anyone who stays too close to the drill, which spews out fire to enemies caught in its proximity.

Last but not least, her ultimate - Wrecking Ball - is a bouncing projectile that tumbles quickly towards enemies and bounces off walls and cover. While the ball itself doesn’t do much damage, only knocking around 20HP off enemies hit, it drops magnetic pieces on the ground in its wake. These provide a speed boost to any allied Legends who run through it, and explode on impact if enemies collide with these pieces.

For those excited for Mad Maggie, you don’t have to wait long. Apex Legends Defiance launches February 8 for PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. For more coverage on the upcoming season, check out our articles on the changes to Olympus and the upcoming Control limited-time game mode.