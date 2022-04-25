Activision Blizzard says Modern Warfare reboot sequel is "the most advanced experience in franchise history"

Activision Blizzard's financial results for the first quarter of 2022 have been released, where the company touched on the next Call of Duty games and the upcoming release of Diablo Immortal.

The financial results cover up to the end of the quarter, March 31, and obviously briefly touched on that whole Microsoft acquisition thing. It noted that the transaction is "expected to close in Microsoft's fiscal year ending June 30, 2023," with the boards of both Activision Blizzard and Microsoft having approved it. More interestingly, the results touched on the upcoming sequel to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot, and the new Warzone "experience", which still isn't particularly clear.

"This year’s Call of Duty is a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, the most successful Call of Duty title to date, and will be the most advanced experience in franchise history," reads the financial results. As well as this, the Warzone "experience" is being built "from the ground-up alongside the premium game," and will apparently have "groundbreaking innovations," which should see a reveal later this year.

Activision announced the Modern Warfare sequel and new Warzone game, or whatever it is, earlier this year, but while the former is clearly labelled as a game, the latter is consistently referred to as an experience. So we're going to have to wait on that one to see what the team is cooking up.

Also mentioned in the results is the fact that Diablo Immortal is being released on June 2, both on mobile as originally planned and now on PC too, with the PC version starting as an open beta. And Blizzard is also planning to "unveil more details about its first Warcraft mobile experience in the coming weeks," which is set to release some time this year.

Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 are also progressing smoothly apparently, with internal testing for Diablo happening now, and external testing of Overwatch 2's player-versus-player mode kicking off tomorrow, April 26.

It also notes that Blizzard's first quarter financial results were lower year-over-year, "primarily reflecting product cycle timing for the Warcraft franchise." Thought it made no mention of the number of controversies the company has faced over the past year, such as the most recent lawsuit alleging discrimination and harassment.