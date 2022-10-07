Check out the PC trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

A new trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been released, showing how spiffy the game looks running on PC.

The game features 4K and Ultrawide support and boasts over 500 customization options.

Other than what was provided for the beta, information on minimum and recommended specs at release have yet to be posted. But with the trailer out for the platform, we suspect a list to be provided rather soon. It is out on October 28, after all.

Modern Warfare 2 stars Team leader Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, Sergeant “Soap” MacTavish, lone-wolf Simon “Ghost” Riley, and Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces.

As far as gameplay is concerned, you can expect all-new gun handling, advanced AI, a globe-trotting single-player campaign, multiplayer combat, a new Gunsmith, and a narrative-driven Special Ops.

The game will also connect with Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, and with it, a brand-new play space and sandbox mode. You can expect a large calendar of free content post-launch featuring evolving gameplay with new maps and modes, seasonal events, community celebrations, and more.

When the game releases on October 28, it will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.