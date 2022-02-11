Activision confirms this year's Call of Duty is a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019​

Activision has announced what to expect with this year's Call of Duty and Warzone.

While little information was shared today, it was announced this year's entry is a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare.

The new game and a new Warzone experience are being designed together from the ground-up.

This year's single entry being a sequel to Modern Warfare shouldn't come as a surprise considering it's been rumored for a while, and last year, it was reported the game will feature a morality system similar to that seen in Red Dead Redemption 2.

The report also stated loss of limbs and more realistic gore would be featured in the game, and that characters will react to incidents in the game in a more believable way.

With its release, a new map will come to Warzone which will be inspired by the new game and consist of “various classic points of interest”. The map will also be home to a third new mode for Modern Warfare 2 similar to Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone, utilizing AI-controlled combatants and real players.

Being led by Infinity Ward, the new game and a new Warzone experience are being developed with a new engine, and you can expect a "massive evolution" of Battle Royale with all-new playspace and a new sandbox mode in Warzone.

That's all of the intel that was shared today, but we expect to hear more in the coming months leading up to release.

One thing that is for certain, you can expect the game to arrive on PlayStation consoles despite Microsoft's impending acquisition of Activision Blizzard. This has been confirmed both my Microsoft Studios boss Phil Spencer and Microsoft president Brad Smith.