Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gets a 20 minute long Direct this week

Nintendo has announced that it will be hosting a 20 minute long presentation all about the upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Announcing the presentation on Twitter, it's set to be held this coming Wednesday, June 23, at 3PM BST/ 4PM CEST/ 7AM PT, on the official Nintendo YouTube channel. The announcement pretty much doesn't say anything other than when it's airing, but considering the game is out in July, it's sure to dive deep into the nitty gritty of what we can expect from the RPG.

Weirdly, back in April it was announced that the game was seeing its release date moved up rather than delayed. It was originally meant to launch in September of this year, but got brought forward to July 29, an incredibly unusual move for the games industry.

That was paired with a trailer at the time showing off more of the game in action. For one, player's will be able to control Noah with up to a party of six, as well as more characters that they'll meet over the course of the game.

Each character has a unique class, but as players progress they can mix and match what those classes are to make a unique, customised party. And a new gameplay mechanic, the Interlink system, also makes its debut in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The Interlink system lets characters tag-team up, seemingly in specific pairs, where under certain conditions they can combine to form a giant mecha-like thing called an Ouroboros. Which will obviously help do some extra damage in tougher battles.

Obviously this Xenoblade presentation isn't a Nintendo Direct, but everyone's favourite industry insider Jeff Grubb tweeted that this fits into what he's heard about Nintendo "doing their summer showcases in bits and pieces," and that he still expects "more news later this month."

Nintendo likely have plenty to show off, so as always we'll just have to wait and see if they have a full Direct planned or not.