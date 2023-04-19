If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Future Redeemed DLC launches next week

Time to wrap up with whatever you’re playing and prepare for the Future Redeemed DLC.

Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Nintendo and developer, Monolith Soft, has announced that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be in receipt of the Future Redeemed DLC next week: April 25.

Check out the Future Redeemed DLC trailer right here!

This is great news for those who have long finished the base game and are looking to get more out of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Alas, there’s many a player out there who’ll no doubt have a little while to go before being able to jump in the DLC. Either way, we can’t complain about more content!

The Future Redeemed DLC will take place before the events of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, featuring characters from across the series, introducing a new ‘Unity Combo’, and more. Plenty of what players can expect is shown in the shiney new trailer for the DLC, including some familiar faces…

The DLC is expected to be a ‘new original story scenario’ that will tie together the stories of all three Xenoblade Chronicles games, and will be featured in Wave 4 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass (which includes all previous DLC, too).

Fans of Xenoblade Chronicles are simultaneously rejoicing in the replies to Nintendo’s Twitter announcement, with many of them shocked at the surprise announcement. The top reply comes from AntDude, who says ‘WHAT DO YOU MEAN NEXT WEEK’, encapsulating the surprise that most fans are experiencing. That, and the fact that plenty of players have some catching up to do if they want to jump into the Future Redeemed DLC next week.

Will you be playing Xenoblade Chronciles 3’s latest DLC? Or have you a while to go yet? Let us know!

