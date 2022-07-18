Xenoblade Chronicles 3's collector's edition gets a vague delay to some time this autumn in Europe

Nintendo has delayed the collector's edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to later this year in Europe.

The release of the upcoming JRPG is just over a week away, July 29, but earlier today the Nintendo UK Twitter account put out a notice to confirm that the collector's edition is seeing a delay to some time in autumn, with pre-orders going up in September. "Due to unforeseen logistical challenges, we are unable to open pre-orders for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector’s Edition before the game launches on July 29," reads the notice.

Nintendo also apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused by this delay. Interestingly though, those that want to play the game on release but still want the collector's edition goodies don't have to worry.

The contents of the collector's edition, which includes a soft cover concept art book, a steel case, and some slightly fancy packaging, will now be offered "as a separate purchase at a price that does not include the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 software.

"This means you can buy the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 game when it launches on July 29th, and have a chance to pre-order the Collector’s Edition contents on My Nintendo Store later in September," continued Nintendo.

You can sign-up to register interest in being able to pre-order the collector's edition items now, but when exactly they will be available outside the vague window of autumn isn't clear at the moment.

Last month Nintendo showed off the game in a 20 minute long Direct, diving into a range of details about the game.

With Live A Live on the way (out exactly a week before Xenoblade, on July 22), Nintendo is really cementing its new RPG golden age, offering plenty of choice when it comes to the video game fans that likes to play the same game for hours upon hours.