Xenoblade Chronicles 3 ascension quest guide: How to reach class rank 20

Awakening quests in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are your way to hit class rank 20 and finally move past the initial barrier of class rank 10. They start unlocking fairly late in the story, starting in chapter five and six so don’t expect to move beyond rank 10 for quite a while.

How do you increase class rank in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Once you hit rank 10 in a class, that’s as far as you can go until you find and complete that class’ awakening quest. Despite having a separate name, awakening quests are basically Hero quests that bring that Hero’s story to a close. However, actually unlocking them is more involved than the initial Hero quest and usually involves completing a chain of related side quests, stumbling on the right bit of overheard information, and then discussing it at a rest spot.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 ascension quests for each class

These are all the ascension quests we've completed so far. We're still working on the later-game classes and will update with the rest soon!

Swordfighter ascension quest

Complete Side Story: Noah, which becomes available as part of the story during chapter 7.

Zephyr ascension quest

Complete Side Story: Mio. This quest triggers automatically in chapter 6 during your time in Colony Gamma and also leads to a separate Hero quest that unlocks an important late-game healer.

Medic Gunner ascension quest

This one’s a bit more involved. When you’re going to collect ether cylinders in Swordmarch, you should run across a few children discussing fortune clovers. Listen to them, then with Riku and Manana in your party, travel to the City campsite, and choose the “Fortune Clovers” option. This unlocks Side Story: Eunie and provides some closure to Eunie’s revelation about her previous incarnations.

It’s one of the earliest awakening quests you can take on and opens as early as chapter 5

Tactician ascension quest

Complete Side Story: Taion. This one also unlocks in chapter 6, but it takes a bit of effort first. You need to complete quests around Colony Lamda, and then the next step is a littly murky.

The information you need comes from the Ascension Grounds area of Agnus Castle. Some players report seeing a question mark show up there once you’ve completed the necessary quests around Colony Lambda. I didn’t see one, though, and it’s not really clear which quests or how many you need to do before the conversation becomes available.

The conversation you need to overhear is in front of the Death’s Door resting spot. If you don’t see it, try completing a few more quests around Lambda first. Travel to the Inlet Camp rest spot once you overhear the discussion, and discuss “The Sea” with Riku and Manana in your party.

Heavy Guard ascension quest

Complete Side Story: Lanz. After starting “The Castle Beckons” quest, fast travel to the Fuller Elevator in Cadensia, the elevator that takes you into Swordmarch. Move toward the wire fence, and you start overhearing a short monlogue from a City dweller who’s distressed about his training. With Riku and Manana in the party as usual, discuss the topic at a rest spot.

Ogre ascension quest

Complete Side Story: Sena. Similar to Side Story: Taion, there’s a bit of confusion about when this one actually appears. Some players said it happened in chapter 6, but it didn’t show up until chapter 7 for me. Either way, make sure to put Ghondor in your party, then travel to Michiba Canteen in Swordmarch. Exit to the right and head down the steps. There should be a conversation about supplies and Ghondor you can listen to, and then you can discuss “Ghondor’s Grumblings” at a rest spot to progress.

Flash Fencer ascension quest

Note that significant spoilers are involved in this quest, so consider skipping ahead if you haven’t reached chapter 6 yet.

The Flash Fencer ascension quest unlocks in chapter 6, but you need Camuravi in your party and a character with the Seraph class at rank 10. Travel to Colony Omega, and complete the quest “Raise Ethel.”

The next set of quests follows a fairly standard pattern for the most part, where you complete quests and certain quest chains in a colony to unlock a new phase of the class Hero’s own questline. As far as we can tell, you can complete these fairly early in the game, even though ascension isn’t possible until chapter 6.

War Medic ascension quest

Complete quests around Colony 30. A question mark quest indicator should appear near the colony’s canteen, and when it does, go investigate it with Valid in your party. Discuss “Yuzut’s Reputation” at a rest spot, and the Hero quest “I Am a Mechanic” begins afterward.

Thaumaturge ascension quest

Complete quests in Colony Gamma until you see a question mark indicator in Teach’s quarters. It seems like the most important ones here are the “Teach’s Teachers” quests. These unlock over time, so make sure to check back at the colony’s bulletin board in each chapter to pick them all up. Speak with Teach to start the “Shadow of Enmity” quest.

Guardian Commander ascension quest

Complete quests in Colony 9, including Shared Secret and other Zeon-related quests that show up after the first phase of Zeon’s Hero quest. Eventually, a quest marker pops up near the colony’s canteen. Speak with Kite there to start the “Reason to Evolve” quest.

This one involves waiting for rain to water Zeon’s vegetable patch. You can tinker with the in-game clock to change days and wait for the rain, or you can head east of the patch and pay 10,000 gold to the Nopon SplishSplash to make it rain immediately.

If you're not sure how best to use these classes, check out our Xenoblad Chronicles 3 build guide for some extra tips.