Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release moved from September to July

Originally slated to be released in September of this year, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will instead arrive July 29 on Nintendo Switch.

A reason for the early arrival wasn't provided, but it's at least good news instead of bad.

The latest entry in the long-running RPG series, which connects the futures of the two previous mainline Xenoblade Chronicles games, invites you to embark on an adventure with “life” as the central theme.

In the game, you step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio. There is turmoil between the nations of Keves and Agnus, and six characters from those nations will join forces to learn the truth behind the conflict, and set their sights for Swordsmarch: a land pierced by a giant sword.

The new trailer for the game above reveals the background of the group’s journey in Aionios. It also reveals new details about the battle system, which you can also find out more on below:

Battle with up to seven characters : Like in previous Xenoblade Chronicles games, battles start by facing enemies directly in the overworld. Players can control Noah’s party of six, as well as additional characters they’ll meet during the adventure. Each character has their own role in battle, which allows for diverse strategies.

: Like in previous Xenoblade Chronicles games, battles start by facing enemies directly in the overworld. Players can control Noah’s party of six, as well as additional characters they’ll meet during the adventure. Each character has their own role in battle, which allows for diverse strategies. Class change : Noah is a Swordfighter, specializing in close-range attacks, while Mio is a Zephyr, drawing enemy attention while evading their strikes. Thus, each character has their own class with their own strengths. Progressing in the adventure, players can change characters’ classes, creating a customized party.

: Noah is a Swordfighter, specializing in close-range attacks, while Mio is a Zephyr, drawing enemy attention while evading their strikes. Thus, each character has their own class with their own strengths. Progressing in the adventure, players can change characters’ classes, creating a customized party. New Interlink system: Each of the tag-team pairs – Noah and Mio, Lanz and Sena, Eunie and Taion – can make use of the Interlink system if certain conditions are met. They will then combine into a giant form called Ouroboros. Each Ouroboros has its own powerful move set, and deciding when to transform can be the key to winning a battle.

A Special Edition of the game will also be available via the My Nintendo Store, including package artwork from Masatsugu Saito, a full-color 250-page+ hardcover art book and a steel case. More details about the Special Edition will be revealed in the future.