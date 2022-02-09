If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

Mech it wit chu

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date set for September 2022 on Nintendo Switch

Monolith Soft’s juggernaut JRPG series makes its climactic return on Nintendo Switch later this year.
Dom Peppiatt avatar
Article by Dom Peppiatt Features Editor
Published on
A Screenshot of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

At the Nintendo Direct February 2022 showcase, the platform holder announced and Monolith Soft announced Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which will follow on from the events of both Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

The trailer sees a pair of (what we have to assume are) protagonist characters, playing the flute as footage zips between epic sword battles, monolithic mechs, and high-octane anime-inspired drama.

If we're to expect what we've seen in the other games in this sequel, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will feature a massive open-world, brimming with real-time combat. Whether we'll see the likes of Shulk, Rex or Pyra return in the game remains to be seen, but given Xenoblade Chronicles 3 teases a future of those worlds, we assume there'll be some link to them.

"Players will step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus," says a press release for the game. "Six characters hailing from those nations will take part in a grand tale with 'life' as its central theme."

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to release in September 2022. At the time of writing, we do not have a specific date.

If you want something to keep you occupied in the meantime, why not try Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition – a game that launched for the Nintendo Switch back in May 2020. In his review for the Nintendo Switch version of the game, our own Alex said "Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is easily a must-own for any RPG fan with a Switch."

Check out a video of the game in action below.

Watch on YouTube

Tagged With

About the Author

Dom Peppiatt avatar

Dom Peppiatt

Features Editor

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More Articles

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch