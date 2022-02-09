Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date set for September 2022 on Nintendo Switch

At the Nintendo Direct February 2022 showcase, the platform holder announced and Monolith Soft announced Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which will follow on from the events of both Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

The trailer sees a pair of (what we have to assume are) protagonist characters, playing the flute as footage zips between epic sword battles, monolithic mechs, and high-octane anime-inspired drama.

If we're to expect what we've seen in the other games in this sequel, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will feature a massive open-world, brimming with real-time combat. Whether we'll see the likes of Shulk, Rex or Pyra return in the game remains to be seen, but given Xenoblade Chronicles 3 teases a future of those worlds, we assume there'll be some link to them.

"Players will step into the roles of protagonists Noah and Mio amid turmoil between the hostile nations of Keves and Agnus," says a press release for the game. "Six characters hailing from those nations will take part in a grand tale with 'life' as its central theme."

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to release in September 2022. At the time of writing, we do not have a specific date.

If you want something to keep you occupied in the meantime, why not try Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition – a game that launched for the Nintendo Switch back in May 2020. In his review for the Nintendo Switch version of the game, our own Alex said "Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is easily a must-own for any RPG fan with a Switch."

Check out a video of the game in action below.