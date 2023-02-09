The 20 best Nintendo Wii games in 2023

The Nintendo Wii was the first motion control system to hit the market, and back in 2006-2011, most of us couldn’t get enough of the console. Even now, with the likes of the Nintendo Switch and VR headsets taking over, the Nintendo Wii still stands strong as one of the most innovative consoles there has ever been.

And that’s before we even get started on the best games on the Nintendo Wii, many of which were great, and simply don’t work as well anywhere else. There was Super Mario galore, some of the best Zelda titles, and the console was even the best way to experience Resident Evil 4. So, without further ado, here’s what we deem to be the best Nintendo Wii games out there, in no particular order.

Wii Sports

Developer: Nintendo

Nintendo Released: 2006

This sport simulation game, Wii Sports, launched alongside the Nintendo Wii and acted as the perfect game for showing off what the console was capable of. Putting the motion sensing controller to good use, alongside the Nintendo Wii’s capability of recognising gestures, and players could become pro-bowlers, boxers, and beyond if they had the stamina for it.

It’s a great game for playing alone or with friends, even today. And while the Nintendo Switch may currently have its own version of the game, Nintendo Switch Sports, the Switch also isn’t privy to Wii Sports sequel, Wii Sports Resort. The 2009 sequel introduced players to all-new sports across a tropical island, including archery, and is well worth checking out alongside the original Wii title.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Developer: Nintendo

Nintendo Released: 2011

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword arrived on the Nintendo Wii in 2011, but it wasn’t the first Zelda game to release on the console. Twilight Princess actually launched first in 2006, and is a great game within its own right, but Skyward Sword stole the show when it came to the motion control console.

The Zelda squad.

Making use of the Wii MotionPlus, combat feels incredibly engaging, albeit a tad unreliable here and there. Pair this with a beautifully expressive visual style and a classic Zelda score, and you have yourself one of the best Zelda experiences out there.

Skyward Sword is also the first game in the Zelda timeline, and is available on Nintendo Switch also, which makes it a great starting point for those new to the series!

Kirby’s Epic Yarn

Developer: Good-Feel

Good-Feel Released: 2010

This particular Kirby instalment all began with a simple idea: a world of yarn. From that, Kirby’s Epic Yarn was created and released on the Nintendo Wii. It plays out exactly as you’d expect, with our favourite pink puff ball being transported to Patch Land, a world made entirely out of crafting materials.

Kirby's Epic Yarn has some of the most rad level design of any Kirby game ever.

Even Kirby itself is made of yarn, which results in the game having a cute, distinct visual style that works perfectly for a Kirby title. Rather than inhaling items, Kirby can morph straight into them, and uses this ability to ultimately try and stitch Patch Land back together.

It’s adorable, heart-warming, and honestly, really easy, which makes it the perfect Kirby game on Nintendo Wii to just sit and unwind with.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land

Developer: HAL Laboratory

HAL Laboratory Released: 2011

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land is more traditional Kirby gameplay, but it works out as a brilliant multiplayer experience too. Friends can play as classic Kirby characters such as Meta Knight, Waddle Dee, and King Dedede as you make your way through platforming levels, messing around with various Copy Abilities and taking on enemies.

Kirby and friends.

And if you’re yet to experience Kirby’s Return to Dream Land and don’t have a Wii collecting dust somewhere, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is also set to launch on Nintendo Switch soon, bringing a revamped version of the game to the modern console.

Super Mario Galaxy

Developer: Nintendo

Nintendo Released: 2007

There are a lot of Mario games in this list. There could’ve honestly been more, too. Needless to say, the era of the Nintendo Wii was a great time for Mario and co.

Super Mario Galaxy remains one of the series' most revolutionary takes.

Super Mario Galaxy is up there among one of the best Mario games of all time, plunging Mario into a three-dimensional solar system of unique planets he must visit. Like Mario games before it, our protagonist plumber goes on a mission across outer space to retrieve Power Stars to power Princess Rosalina’s Comet Observatory, and ultimately, rescue Peach.

The game makes great use of the Wii’s motion sensors when it comes to retrieving stars and moving Mario, and this translates pretty well when playing on the Nintendo Switch, too!

Super Smash Bros. Brawl

Developer: Sora Ltd.

Sora Ltd. Released: 2008

It’s not quite Melee, but it is Smash Bros. on the Nintendo Wii, and what matters is that the core gameplay remained the same. What Brawl did that Melee didn’t, however, was introduce the first of many non-Nintendo characters to the series, including Metal Gear’s Snake.

Brawl is fun, but it doesn't have the best reputation in the competitive scene.

That wasn’t all, either, with new items being added to the mix, including PokeBalls and Assist Trophies that let you summon Pokemon and others during a match.

Super Smash Bros. Brawl always felt most fun when playing in the company of friends, battling it out and dunking on each other while doing so, but Brawl has a fleshed out single-player experience, too, with plenty of content to keep you entertained while battling it out solo.

Super Paper Mario

Developer: Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Released: 2007

Super Paper Mario is a blast, blending RPG mechanics with classic Mario gameplay and some wonderfully goofy dialogue. The main feature of the game is the ability to flip between both 2D and 3D perspectives as you progress, giving you a whole new perspective (quite literally) of each level.

The writing in Mario games doesn't typically shine, but it does here.

It’s a Mario game that bursts with personality; dialogue is actually funny at times, often breaking the fourth wall, which all aligns perfectly with how this game physically pans out. The only thing letting this game down is a lack of multiplayer, which would’ve been good fun, but considering just how enjoyable the game’s story is, it doesn’t really matter.

Mario Kart Wii

Developer: Nintendo

Nintendo Released: 2008

Mario Kart Wii is, without a doubt, one of the best games on the Nintendo Wii. It’s up there as a Wii staple alongside Super Smash Bros. Brawl and Wii Sports, being one of those games that often brought people together and always resulted in a good time.

Luigi is a menace.

Given the motion controls of the Nintendo Wii, Mario Kart truly thrived on this console, becoming an even more engaging racing title full of fan-favourite Mario characters. With the Wii Wheel attachment, you’d often feel like a pro, though really, playing with a Nunchuk is where it’s at.

The game also had so much new content; half of the tracks were brand-new, new characters such as Rosalina made the cut, and you could even race alongside all 24 characters in the game if you wanted to. Mario Kart Wii might’ve been long succeeded by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but it’s still one of the best offerings on the Nintendo Wii.

WarioWare Smooth Moves

Developer: Nintendo, Intelligent Systems

Nintendo, Intelligent Systems Released: 2006

The WarioWare series is wholly chaotic, also making an appearance on our list of the best DS games. WarioWare Smooth Moves consists of a series of wacky microgames, all of which last for a few seconds at a time before you move onto the next one. Your job is to use the Wii remote in varying positions to get through these microgames, before eventually facing a slightly more complex boss stage.

Wario is even more of a menace than Luigi is.

Microgames throughout Smooth Moves are simply bizarre, and there’s 204 of them. One moment you’ll be cooking up a stir-fry, and the next could see you swatting flies. You might even find yourself shooting down UFO’s, before then playing Patty Cake or practicing dentistry. The micro-scenarios are never-ending, and always goofy, in a good way.

Donkey Kong Country Returns

Developer: Retro Studios

Retro Studios Released: 2010

Donkey Kong Country Returns is up there among some of the best Donkey Kong games, so of course it’s got a place on this list. Like other Donkey Kong titles, this is a side-scrolling platformer that sees you, Donkey Kong, taking on the Tiki Tak Tribe who are causing havoc across Donkey Kong Island.

Donkey Kong Country Returns... after over a decade.

It was over a decade after Donkey Kong Country 3 that Donkey Kong Country Returns released, granting Donkey Kong and co. an overhauled visual style that fans adored. If things get too difficult, the game also supports co-op play, so you can have a friend swing and leap through levels alongside you.

Okami

Developer: Clover Studio

Clover Studio Released: 2008

Okami first launched on the PlayStation 2, but arrived with motion control support on the Nintendo Wii later, which worked in its favour.

You can't deny how lovely this visual style is.

The game takes on an outstanding visual style, and works with both Japanese mythology and folklore to tell a riveting tale of a land saved from darkness by the Shinto sun goddess, Amaterasu. You control this character in a world of beautiful ink drawings, platforming, puzzle-solving, as you fight through to its end.

Resident Evil 4

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Released: 2005

Resident Evil 4 is yet another title that didn’t launch on the Nintendo Wii. While the GameCube is its original home, it’s arguable that the Wii is actually the best way to play Resident Evil 4 today. Well, until that Resident Evil 4 Remake finally releases next month…

Take on zombies galore in Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil 4 is the series at its best. Playing as a cop with a promotion, Leon Kennedy, it’s your job to venture into a Spanish village rampant with zombies and cultists as you attempt to rescue the President of the United States' daughter. Spoilers if you haven’t played this classic yet: she’s annoying as anything, as I argue in our Best Games Podcast, but that still doesn’t make this horror game from Capcom any less fun, or scary, for that matter.

You’ll also find the original Resident Evil on the Wii, too, if you fancy starting from the very beginning.

Silent Hill: Shattered Memories

Developer: Climax Studios

Climax Studios Released: 2009

Silent Hill: Shattered Memories is somewhat of a retelling of the first Silent Hill game, but if you’re a long-time Silent Hill fan, I highly recommend approaching the game as something in a league of its own. Ultimately, it’s attachments to the source material that let this game down.

A great horror game. A bad Silent Hill game.

It’s a great horror game from the brilliant mind of Sam Barlow (Telling Lies, Immortality), but it doesn’t quite have the Silent Hill feel to it that many expect. Ultimately, nothing will live up to Silent Hill, and Silent Hill 2 (even the upcoming remake, in my opinion), but Shattered Memories is one of the better Silent Hill titles since 2001 that is still worth checking out.

Especially if you appreciate Silent Hill’s tales of psychological distress and discovery, as well as the haunting industrial scoring of Akira Yamaoka, you’re bound to have an enjoyable, albeit distressing, experience.

Metroid Prime Trilogy

Developer: Retro Studios

Retro Studios Released: 2009

How about three Wii games all in one? Well, the Metroid Prime Trilogy is home to the very best of Samus, featuring Metroid Prime, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption.

Some of the best of Samus is to be found in the Metroid Prime Trilogy.

Of all three, Metroid Prime 3 is the best on Nintendo Wii, considering it’s the only game of the three to have actually been made for the console and thus, utilises motion controls. Being the third instalment in the series means it’s also been fine-tuned to perfection, and is honestly one of the better shooters on the Wii.

The Last Story

Developer: Mistwalker, AQ Interactive

Mistwalker, AQ Interactive Released: 2011

The Last Story is the game that saw original Final Fantasy creator, Hironobu Sakaguchi, finally come back for yet another RPG. With him, composer Nobuo Uematsu, and illustrator Kimihiko Fijusaka being on board, you know that you’re in for a beautiful, story-rich game.

An underrated tale from Hironobu Sakaguchi.

And that’s exactly what The Last Story is. It’s a game packed with characters you will adore, an epic story to unfold (that, honestly, you might find a little obtuse if you aren’t an RPG fan), and provides a classic RPG experience on a console that wasn’t home to very many of them.

Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn

Developer: Intelligent Systems, Nintendo

Intelligent Systems, Nintendo Released: 2007

Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn is a strategy-based RPG title on the Nintendo Wii, and also a direct sequel to GameCube title, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance. In this RPG, you’ll step into the shoes of Micaiah as she and her allies rebel against the army in the war-torn nation of Daein.

Looking for challenging combat? Look no further.

The game does unfortunately lack the support of the Wii’s motion controls, and is described as being rather difficult, but if you’re a Fire Emblem fan, it’s a must-play. If you’re feeling up to the challenge, you’ll find that Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn isn’t too different from what you may have already seen from the series, but is full of fun, engaging combat that requires careful planning, and a wonderful musical score!

Xenoblade Chronicles

Developer: Monolith Soft

Monolith Soft Released: 2010

Xenoblade Chronicles is another of the few RPG titles on the Nintendo Wii, and it’s probably one of the best. You’ll find a beautiful, sprawling world ot explore in Xenoblade, as well as a wonderful soundtrack, and characters that you’ll bond with. And if you enjoy it, I’ve got great news for you, because it has two successful sequels, and a spiritual successor, too!

If you're a JRPG fan, you owe it to yourself to play Xenoblade Chronicles at least once.

In Xenoblade Chronicles, you’ll do what you do in most RPGs: explore, take on quests, fight enemies, scour the world for items, and so forth. What makes Xenoblade stand out is the fact that it features real-time combat, and simply plays so well with its intuitive controls and sleek gameplay.

No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle

Developer: Grasshopper Manufacture

Grasshopper Manufacture Released: 2010

No More Heroes 2, and it’s 2007 predecessor, No More Heroes, are simply fantastic. They’re camp, chaotic, and a little bit sexy. If you’re looking for a game that’ll place you in the role of a hacking-and-slashing assassin who looks sleek as ever, look no further than No More Heroes.

No More Heroes is funny, sexy, and satisfying.

The Wii’s motion controls make combat incredibly satisfying, as you shake away to charge your lightsaber-like katana, or perform a satisfying slash on an enemy. Take into account the writing that, most of the time, is actually funny, and the fact that No More Heroes 2 is a completely unique experience for the Wii, and I assure you, you’re in for a blast.

Punch-Out!!

Developer: Next Level Games

Next Level Games Released: 2009

If you enjoyed boxing away in Wii Sports, have I got the game for you. Punch-Out!! is a boxing game on the Nintendo Wii, and was also the reboot of the series, which traditionally could be played in arcades and on the NES/SNES.

Get an even bigger boxing fix than Wii Sports boxing.

This 2009 Wii reboot specifically takes us back to the very beginning of Little Mac’s career as he attempts to work his way up in the boxing world, and features revamped versions of plenty of the classic characters. You’ll be coupling your fighting skills with your reflex abilities to win this boxing showdown, so grab a glass of water and prepare for a bit of a workout with Punch Out!!

Just Dance

Developer: Ubisoft Paris, Ubisoft Milan

Ubisoft Paris, Ubisoft Milan Released: 2009

Just Dance is exactly as it sounds. You, quite literally, just dance. It’s the perfect party game for the more frivolous folk among us who like a good boogie to get their night started (or to get them ready for bed).

Worst comes to worst, just dance it out.

Some of the tracks here have easier dances than others, and don’t take those harder dance tracks lightly; you will be sweating and exhausted before you’re through. Just Dance was another game perfect for the Nintendo Wii, relying on its motion controls to score just how well your dance routine is going.

The game has multiple renditions on the Nintendo Switch, and even the ability to buy more tracks, but honestly, what more do you need than 2009’s Just Dance when you can dance it out to Technotronic’s Pump Up the Jam, Survivor’s Eye of the Tiger, and Rednex Cotton Eyed Joe in one session?

Honourable Mentions

New Super Mario Bros. Wii, Rayman Origins, Mario Party 9, Dead Space: Extraction, Muramasa: The Demon Blade, Monster Hunter Tri, Super Mario Galaxy 2, Resident Evil, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Tatsunoko vs. Capcom: Ultimate All Stars, DJ Hero, Cave Story, Animal Crossing: City Folk, LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, Rock Band 2, Guitar Hero 5, Sin & Punishment: Star Successor, Mega Man 9, Rhythm Heaven Fever, and many more.

That's all for the best Nintendo Wii games of all time, but do let us know if you think we've missed any stellar titles! For more on the best games of all time, check out what we think the best Nintendo DS games are, as well as the best free-to-play games.