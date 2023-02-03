If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FRIENDS LIKE THESE

VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast – Ep.37: The best game with followers you would never hang out with IRL

NPCs are annoying, needy, and dumb. But unlike your kids, you don't need to like them.

Jim Trinca avatar
Article by Jim Trinca Video Producer
Published on

Welcome to VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast: Episode 37 - The best game with followers you would never hang out with IRL.

Video Games often, through necessity, make us hang out with people we wouldn't necessarily want to in any other context.. Looking after rich idiots? Helping demon-possessed adventurers find peace in hell? Chatting with disembodied skulls who have terrible behavioural issues? (it's amazing how often that last one crops up). NPC followers or party members might be useful in a scrape, usually, but they're generally not the sort of people you'd like to spend your downtime with. Or your uptime, tbh.

But which games have the worst folllowers? And of them, which is the best? If those are questions that you have, then you're in luck, because that's what this podcast is all about. Yes, this one here. You lucky people!

Here's an artist's impression of Chris Bratt disapproving of the concept of companionship. (Support friends of VG247, People Make Games, on Patreon).

Cast: Tom Orry, James Billcliffe, Kelsey Raynor, and Jim Trinca.

Our picks this week (SPOILERS AHEAD):

Tom - FIFA 17

The crowd in FIFA 17 are followers of a sort, and just as two-dimensional as your IRL friends.

James - The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Adoring Fan is Oblivion's only real recruitable NPC follower, and he's nothing if not memorable.

Kelsey - Resident Evil 4

Watch on YouTube

Is there anything worse than looking after some rich kid?

“What is VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

Come back in a week for another exciting instalment of VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Jim Trinca avatar

Jim Trinca

Video Producer

Jim is obsessed with Assassin’s Creed and Star Trek. He’s been in the games industry for over a decade, having been a freelance writer and video producer for loads of companies you’ve heard of (and loads that you haven’t). In his spare time he tends to an ungrateful cat.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch