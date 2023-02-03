VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast – Ep.37: The best game with followers you would never hang out with IRL

Welcome to VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast: Episode 37 - The best game with followers you would never hang out with IRL.

Video Games often, through necessity, make us hang out with people we wouldn't necessarily want to in any other context.. Looking after rich idiots? Helping demon-possessed adventurers find peace in hell? Chatting with disembodied skulls who have terrible behavioural issues? (it's amazing how often that last one crops up). NPC followers or party members might be useful in a scrape, usually, but they're generally not the sort of people you'd like to spend your downtime with. Or your uptime, tbh.

But which games have the worst folllowers? And of them, which is the best? If those are questions that you have, then you're in luck, because that's what this podcast is all about. Yes, this one here. You lucky people!

Cast: Tom Orry, James Billcliffe, Kelsey Raynor, and Jim Trinca.

Our picks this week (SPOILERS AHEAD):

Tom - FIFA 17

The crowd in FIFA 17 are followers of a sort, and just as two-dimensional as your IRL friends.

James - The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Adoring Fan is Oblivion's only real recruitable NPC follower, and he's nothing if not memorable.

Kelsey - Resident Evil 4

Is there anything worse than looking after some rich kid?

