The voice of Skyrim's Sheogorath stars in a huge Fallout 4 mod you can play right now - and it was made in one weekend

The Fallout community is good at coming together to create cool things, with the least of these being a huge Fallout 4 mod built in just one weekend to help raise money for a charity drive by legendary Fallout, Elder Scrolls, and Starfield voice actor Wes Johnson - who also stars in it.

If you're out of the loop, for the past couple of years now a group of high-profile Fallout and Elder Scrolls modders have been coming together to build a big mod with features voted on by fans over the course of a single weekend - game jam style. It's just one of the many things organised by Johnson and charity initiative Fallout For Hope to help raise money for the Alzheimer's Association during a yearly drive called Wes Johnson's Voiceapalooza.

This year, the mod that was created - by a crew including the team behind the massive Fallout 4 Sim Settlements mod, America Rising creator Thomas 'Otellino' Mitchell, and Emmi 'Elianora' Junkkari - is 'Shady Motives'.

It's an all new questline with a lead character voiced by Johnson - whom you might be familar with as the voice of The Elder Scrolls' Sheogorath and Lucien Lachance, as well as Fallout 3's Fawkes and Starfield's Ron Hope - with a new dungeon player home, and a fully-voiced companion all having been added to it by the different modders taking part. There are also some cool new custom weapons and clothing items to grab. You can play it right now on PC via the link above, or on Xbox here.

As of yesterday, the mod and its livestreamed creation had raised over $16,000 for the charity drive, surpassing the contribution of over $13,000 the modders raised last year by doing the same thing. For some context, the overall total for this year's Voiceapalooza sits at around $31,000 so far, with plenty of time to raise more before it wraps up on June 30.

"Modders everywhere joining us as part of the Fallout For Hope charity initiatives [and] programs for worthy causes has been amazing," Fallout For Hope founder Kenneth Vigue tells us. "In creation, expression and re-interpretation of Bethesda's games we are [also] helping people in our own [way]. I couldn't be any more pleased by what we've achieved together."

If you're looking for more Fallout 4 mods, make sure to check out our recently revamped list of the best ones to grab if you're constructing a fresh load order in 2024. One of those lets you ride a Deathclaw, by the way. No, sorry, it doesn't talk like Sheogorath too.