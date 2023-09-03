Bethesda hired a modder just to add clutter all over Starfield

Turns out all you need to do to get hired at Bethesda is to make some incredibly popular mods for its games.

Believe it or not, it doesn't seem to be that uncommon for Bethesda to hire modders that have worked on its games. Just last year it offered jobs to a couple of modders that were working on a massive Fallout 4 mod, one of whom took the offer. It seems Bethesda has done something similar once again with Starfield, this time with notable modder Emmi Junkkari, or Elianora (thanks, PCGamer).

Elianora shared the news that she worked on Starfield as a lighting and clutter artist the day of the early access launch, noting how up to this point she'd been pretending about what she did and didn't know about the game. "So... I have been deceiving you. I have been lying. I have been faking.. I've kept secrets and pretended," wrote Elianora on her Twitter account. "I was merely pretending whenever I said I hadn't a clue what Starfield would be like and what Bethesda could be up to.

"I faked my surprise at ladders, and the space flight and the awesome level of detail of the environments and I acted like I was in total unexpected awe of the clutter. Actually… I placed some of that clutter myself. I am part of this game."

Obviously Elianora seems quite chuffed to have worked on the game, which isn't surprising considering how notable she is in the modding community. If you like to mod your Bethesda games, chances are you've at least heard of her mods, what with her Breezehome replacement for Skyrim having more than 1.5 million downloads, and her armour compendium for Fallout 4, which has more than three million.

If you want to make some clutter of your own in your Starfield Dream Home, we've got a helpful guide that will show you where to find it.

