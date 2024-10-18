Wahey, Fallout: London's huge update that brings "over a thousand fixes" drops today, and the mod's "VERY close" to having been redeemed one million times

The big Fallout: London update that's been brewing for a little while, Patch 1.02, finally arrives today, October 18. It's bringing with it a huge amount of fixes and tweaks as previously teased, and drops around the time the mod's closing in on having been picked up a million times.

If you've not already, Fallout: London is well worth checking out for its fun take on post-apocalyptic British culture, as well as the fact it's a damn good Fallout game in its own right, when it's playing ball technically , with the latter being something this latest patch aims to help out with in substantial fashion.

"An update is scheduled for download on GOG at 18:00 GMT+1," reads the announcement regarding Patch 1.02 in the mod's Discord server, "This update brings over a thousand fixes to the world of Fallout London. From visual improvements, to bug and quest fixes – you’ll notice a massive difference right away."

It looks like a full changelog is still in the works, but as I mentioned earlier, Team FOLON has previously teased the kind of stuff it had in store for this update, with project manager Dean ‘Prilladog’ Carter writing in that post "we've brought in some external help to improve performance, facegen data, and LOD and it took a while to get them up to speed."

As mentioned, the patch is set to go live at 6PM BST, which is 1PM ET, and 10AM PT today, October 18. The team's got full announcement video scheduled up for that time, so make sure to check that out below when the time comes, as it'll likely run through the changes and provide concrete details that can help answer any questions you've got.

Team FOLON's also provided some helpful instructions as to how to go about updating in its Discord post, which are as follows:

Update Fallout: London in your GOG library (This will update the launcher)

Press Play

Press Update in the Fallout: London Launcher (Follow the instructions from here)

Navigate to your Fallout 4 Data folder: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Fallout 4\Data - OR - C:\GOG\Fallout 4 GOTY\Data

The team has also given an update on just how well the mod's doing in terms of being grabbed for free via GOG, writing that it's "VERY close to being redeemed more than 1,000,000 times", which is cool.

"We’re incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support and positivity the project has received," it concluded, "Your feedback plays a crucial role in our ongoing efforts to troubleshoot and fix bugs, and we'll keep refining Fallout: London until it’s polished to perfection."

Will you be hopping back into Fallout: London to check out what it's like with this patch installed? Let us know below, and make sure to check out the various features that came out of our interview with the massive modding project's lead.