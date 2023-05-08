Wii Sports gets the respect it deserves by joining the video game hall of fame

This year's World Video Game Hall of Fame additions include none other than Wii Sports, as it deserves (and yeah, The Last of Us too, I guess).

There are constant questions over what the best game ever made is. Some suggest Chrono Trigger, others posit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, or maybe even Final Fantasy 7. But everyone who says that is wrong, as it's actually Wii Sports. And thankfully, the Strong National Museum of Play has added the classic title to its World Video Game Hall of Fame, alongside a number of other games, as the organisation announced last week.

Wii Sports isn't the only important title to be added to the lineup this year though, as it comes alongside three other games that are also worthy of such a status. For one, there's Barbie Fashion Designer, a PC game released in1996 that targeted young girls as opposed to other games of the time that were marketed towards boys. "Published by Digital Domain/Mattel Media, it proved that a computer game targeted to girls could succeed, selling more than 500,000 copies in two months," reads the game's description on the Strong Museum's website.

On Wii Sports, the museum wrote, "The simple mechanics made the game accessible to almost anyone—allowing it to be played by young children and seniors alike—and helped to redefine the idea of who is a "gamer.'"

Alongside these two, Computer Space is also being inducted into the hall of fame, a game that was released in 1971, and was the first commercial video game, a title that "proved that video games could reach an audience outside of computer labs. While not a best-seller, it was a trailblazer in the video game world and inspired its creators to go on to establish Atari Inc., a video game giant in the 1970s and 1980s."

Jumping forward quite a few years, the last title being added is Naughty Dog's The Last of Us, an obviously notable game due to its unique setting and strong cast of characters. A good game, sure, but I think we can still all agree that Wii Sports is the more important addition.

These four games will be on display at the expanded Strong Museum of Play this summer.