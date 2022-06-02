Today's Wordle Answer for June 3 (Puzzle 349) - Hints, clues, and solution

Keep your daily streak in top condition with today’s Wordle answer for June 3rd.

That we’ve made it all the way to puzzle 349 shows Wordle isn’t just a fleeting fad, and there are still thousands of possible words to choose from.

On your way to figuring out the final solution, you guess the best 5 letter words you can think of, rearranging any correct orange letters you hit into the right position. You only get 6 guesses, so there’s some strategy in eliminating every eventuality, but when every letter is in the right place they all turn green.

We’ve thought of a few hints and clues to help you along, plus we’ve updated our running list of previous answers so you know what to avoid.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Whatever your Mom says there’s no need to grow out of video games and Wordle is no exception. So while you might not play it forever, getting to the solution still matters.

Below we’ve devised a few hints to do just that.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 vowels

The vowels are not next to each other in the word

The first 2 letters make the sound of 1 letter when placed together

Previous Wordle Answers

Today’s Wordle Answer June 3rd

The Wordle answer today is phase.

The origins of the word phase are actually quite fun, since it first came into use in reference to the movement of the moon and other celestial bodies.

Over time this meaning was metaphorically extended to include the sense that we would more often use it in today – to refer to wearing eyeliner and Dr Martens in your goth phase.

You’ve solved one puzzle for the day, but there are plenty of Wordle alternatives to try.