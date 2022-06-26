Today’s Wordle Answer (June 27): Puzzle 373 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle Answer (June 27): Puzzle 373 Hints, Clues, and SolutionPraise the Wordle
Today’s Wordle answer for June 27 might be long in the tooth, but the game is just as fun as ever.
The solution to puzzle 373 will be very familiar to vintage enthusiasts, but is still quite an irregular word thanks to some interesting vowel placements. It’s also a tough word to figure out in Wordle since it contains some uncommon letters and repeated consonants.
You have just 6 guesses to work out the Wordle answer from thousands of possibilities. So it’s understandable that most players focus on eliminating as many letters as possible and neglect testing for repeated vowels and consonants.
What’s more you can also be tricked into a false sense of security by green letters, which are already in the correct place, because you start to discount it from your thinking.
To keep your streak going, we’ve come up with some useful hints and informative clues to get you closer to the answer without giving it away. We’ve also updated our ongoing list of recent Wordle solutions so you know what to avoid and what’s already been used.
Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer
If hangman just seems too old-school, then Wordle gives you a new spin on the classic game. But whether it’s due to hubris or using a dated strategy, it’s easier than you think to be left down to your last guess.
Here are a few good, old-fashioned hints to get you started if you’re stuck.
Your clues are:
- The answer contains 2 different vowels
- The word contains the same consonant twice in positions 1 and 4
- The answer means old-fashioned, but in a good way
Previous Wordle Answers
The words below have all been used in recent Wordle puzzles over the last month or so. While there are still thousands more possible words, these could give you a few ideas even if they won’t come up again.
- #331 - Delve - May 16
- #332 - Being - May 17
- #333 - Scour - May 18
- #334 - Glass - May 19
- #335 - Gamer - May 20
- #336 - Scrap - May 21
- #337 - Money - May 22
- #338 - Hinge - May 23
- #339 - Album - May 24
- #340 - Vouch - May 25
- #341 - Asset - May 26
- #342 - Tiara - May 27
- #343 - Crept - May 28
- #344 - Bayou - May 29
- #345 - Atoll - May 30
- #346 - Manor - May 31
- #347 – Creak - June 1
- #348 – Showy - June 2
- #349 – Phase - June 3
- #350 – Froth - June 4
- #351 – Depth – June 5
- #352 – Gloom – June 6
- #353 – Flood – June 7
- #354 – Trait – June 8
- #355 – Girth – June 9
- #356 – Piety – June 10
- #357 – Goose – June 11
- #358 – Float – June 12
- #359 – Donor – June 13
- #360 – Atone – June 14
- #361 – Primo – June 15
- #362 – Apron – June 16
- #363 – Blown – June 17
- #364 – Cacao – June 18
- #365 – Loser – June 19
- #366 – Input – June 20
- #367 – Gloat – June 21
- #368 – Awful – June 22
- #369 – Brink – June 23
- #370 – Smite – June 24
- #371 – Beady – June 25
- #372 – Rusty – June 26
Today’s Wordle Answer June 27
The Wordle answer today is retro.
Ironically, the first uses of retro as word in itself are very recent, apparently arising in English after being inspired by French uses in the mid 20th century.
It's a shortening of the less common word, "retrograde", which was originally an astronomical term that referred to planets looking that they moved the wrong way through the sky.
