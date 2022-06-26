Today’s Wordle Answer (June 27): Puzzle 373 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for June 27 might be long in the tooth, but the game is just as fun as ever.

The solution to puzzle 373 will be very familiar to vintage enthusiasts, but is still quite an irregular word thanks to some interesting vowel placements. It’s also a tough word to figure out in Wordle since it contains some uncommon letters and repeated consonants.

You have just 6 guesses to work out the Wordle answer from thousands of possibilities. So it’s understandable that most players focus on eliminating as many letters as possible and neglect testing for repeated vowels and consonants.

What’s more you can also be tricked into a false sense of security by green letters, which are already in the correct place, because you start to discount it from your thinking.

To keep your streak going, we’ve come up with some useful hints and informative clues to get you closer to the answer without giving it away. We’ve also updated our ongoing list of recent Wordle solutions so you know what to avoid and what’s already been used.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

If hangman just seems too old-school, then Wordle gives you a new spin on the classic game. But whether it’s due to hubris or using a dated strategy, it’s easier than you think to be left down to your last guess.

Here are a few good, old-fashioned hints to get you started if you’re stuck.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels

The word contains the same consonant twice in positions 1 and 4

The answer means old-fashioned, but in a good way

Previous Wordle Answers

The words below have all been used in recent Wordle puzzles over the last month or so. While there are still thousands more possible words, these could give you a few ideas even if they won’t come up again.

Today’s Wordle Answer June 27

The Wordle answer today is retro.

Ironically, the first uses of retro as word in itself are very recent, apparently arising in English after being inspired by French uses in the mid 20th century.

It's a shortening of the less common word, "retrograde", which was originally an astronomical term that referred to planets looking that they moved the wrong way through the sky.

