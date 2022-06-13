Today’s Wordle Answer (June 14): Puzzle 360 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Snatch victory from the jaws of defeat with today’s Wordle answer for June 14.

Don’t let Puzzle 360 put you in a spin. While it’s quite an uncommon word, once you get the positions of a few key letters things should hopefully slot nicely into place.

However, as always in Wordle you only get 6 guesses to eliminate all of the possibilities and reveal the hidden word. Orange letters you find need to be shuffled into a different spot, but green letters are already in the right position and take you one step closer to solving the game.

On top of the solution we’ve devised a few hints and clues to aid your guesses, as well as left a list of other words that have recently been used in Wordle.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Everyone makes mistakes sometimes and even if you’re down to your last guess in Wordle, there’s still time to make amends. There’s no need to apologize for accepting a bit of help, as long as you redress the balance.

Here are a few hints to guide you forwards.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 3 different vowels

The vowels are evenly spaced out in the target word

The last 4 letters spell out a word that rhymes with ‘moan’ that you can watch, hear and feel

Previous Wordle Answers

You’re better off avoiding all of the words below, because they have already been used recently in Wordle. They definitely won’t be used again in the near future, however you could use them as a guess if you’re struggling for ideas.

Today’s Wordle Answer June 14

The Wordle answer today is atone.

While nowadays we would pretty much exclusively use atone to mean ‘make up for previous mistakes’, its original meaning from before the 1600s was apparently closer to being ‘in harmony or agreement with other people’.

And even though it includes the full word ‘tone’ with just ‘a’ as a prefix, the etymology of atone actually has more to do with a contraction of the phrase ‘at one’ - just with an older pronunciation of ‘one’.

Then over time the meaning shifted to focus more exclusively on one of the main ways you would probably keep the peace with other people: making good on your mistakes and trying to repair any damage done. This could be argued to be an example of Narrowing - a method of word change where a meaning gets more specific over time - since the word atone is now less about a feeling of unity and community generally and just about making up for errors.

