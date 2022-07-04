Today’s Wordle Answer (July 5): Puzzle 381 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The party might be over, but the fun never stops thanks to today’s Wordle answer for July 5.

We’re onto Puzzle 381 with the new month in full swing and while the solution might be a very common word, a couple of rarely used letters make it harder to guess than you might expect.

Because there are so many possibilities in Wordle, it can be hard to narrow them all down with just 6 guesses. However, with some careful deduction and smart eliminations you can work it out. The key is finding green letters early - they’re already in the right place already, whereas orange letters need reshuffling into the correct spot.

To make your task that little bit more manageable, we’ve left a list of recent Wordle solutions as well as a few thoughtful hints and clues to get you started.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When the right letters just aren’t coming to you in Wordle, it can feel like you’ve been put out to pasture. To put you back on the right track, here are a few hints to help you place some of the letters you’ve probably already guessed.

If that fails, you should be able to guess the word from some of its definitions.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 different vowels

The vowels are next to each other in the word

The answer can mean where animals graze, but also to take questions

Previous Wordle Answers

The words below are best avoided, since they’ve already been used recently in Wordle and won’t come up again. While there are still thousands of possible solutions, you can bet that it won’t be any of these.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 5th

The Wordle answer today is field.

There has been a very similar word to field in English since the time of Old English, with the same meaning - as there are in many other Germanic languages like Dutch and German. However, it wasn't until the 1300s that it begain to be used in the sense of "battlefield".

It's from this more violent usage that the meaning of "to field questions" comes from - like you're going out to meet them in battle.

