Ever wanted to pummel bad guys as a powerful Amazon? Wanted to show up the Justice League with some real power? Wanted to get your Lasso of Truth out and look glamorous in the process? Well, you will soon be able to – Monolith is working on a Wonder Woman game.

At The Game Awards 2021, Warner Bros. announced that Monolith is working on a Wonder Woman game... but that's more or less all we know at this point. It's a short trailer, about 40 seconds in length, but it's enough to give us a vibe of what's going on. Diana of Themyscira appears – so she will assumedly at least be playable? – and then the trailer ends.

Check out the video teaser below.

Earlier this year, we heard that WB Games was broken up in WarnerMedia and Discovery merger, so it's nice to hear that the gaming output from Warner Bros. wasn't hurt too much in the divorce.

There's no word on when we're going to hear more about the upcoming game, or when it's out. But now it's out in the open, we're hoping more information will reveal itself in due course.

It's safe to assume Monolith has been working on this for a while, so perhaps there'll be a proper reveal and trailer coming soon. The developer is known for its work on the F.E.A.R. series, Condemned, and the Middle-Earth titles with that gorgeous Nemesis system... so we're hoping that same quality will follow through into this title.