The Game Awards 2021 takes place later this evening, or during the wee hours depending upon your timezone, and you can hang out with us by watching it here.

This year, the show will be held live and in-person at the Microsoft Theater and will once again bring together some of the biggest names in gaming and popular culture. During the show, you can expect the usual awards to be handed out, first-look world premieres, and new game announcements.

It sounds like it will be a big show this year, as there are 40-50 games that will be included, and four or five of those will be on the scale of Elden Ring's reveal. You can also expect to see some "true next-gen stuff."

The annual December show had 83 million live streams in 2020, which was up 84% year-over-year. The Game Awards will once again be distributed as a free global 4K UHD live stream across multiple video, social, and gaming platforms this evening. Some of these channels include Twitch, Steam, Twitter, and Facebook. We've embeded the YouTube stream above.

Things will kick off at 5pm PT, 8pm ET, and 1am UK.

If you are interested in hearing about the games that have been nominated for awards, or if you already know the ones that have been given nods and want a refresher, you can check out the list through here. This year’s Game of the Year nominees are Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil Village.