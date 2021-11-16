The Game Awards 2021: Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two and Psychonauts 2 lead nominations

Nominees for The Game Awards 2021 have been announced with Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two, and Psychonauts 2 leading the pack.

This year’s Game of the Year nominees are Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Resident Evil Village.

In the Best Performance category, nominees include Giancarlo Esposito of Far Cry 6, Jason E. Kelley and Ozioma Akagha of Deathloop, Erika Mori of Life is Strange: True Colors, and Maggie Robertson of Resident Evil Village.

This year, Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda is the most nominated publisher with 20 nominations followed by Sony Interactive Entertainment with 11 nominations, and Square Enix and EA with 10 nominations each.

With the announcement of nominees, you can now vote. Additionally, you can help determine the “Best eSports Team” category via The Game Awards’ Twitter DMs, as well as vote via The Game Awards Discord server.

In 2020, The Game Awards saw 83 million livestreams, up 84% year-over-year. After going all virtual last year, the show will return as a live ceremony at the Microsoft Theater on Thursday, December 9, 2021, and it can be viewed via 40 global video, social, and gaming platforms. More details on additional musical performances, presenters, and the show's world-premiere slate will be announced in the coming weeks.

Spotlighting the leading games, studios, and creatives from 2020-2021, this year’s list of nominees includes 107 different games, individuals, teams, and events. You can look over the entire list below. Nominees are selected by a global jury of more than 100 media publications (including us!) and influencer outlets.

The Game Awards 2021 Nominees

Game of the Year

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best Game Direction

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Tw

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

The Artful Escape

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clanl: Rift Apart

Best Score and Music

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Nier Replicant

Best Audio Design

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen - Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo - Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn - Deathloop

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu - Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake - Deathloop

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy 14 Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best AR/VR

Hitman 3

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo 2

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Action Adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Roleplaying

Cyberpunk

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei 5

Tales of Arise

Best Fighting

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood - Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokemon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Warioware: Get it Together

Best Sim/Strategy

Age of Empires 4

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Best Sports/Racing

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Multiplayer

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheel Unleashed

Rider Republic

Best Debut Indie

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Best Content Creator of the Year

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best eSports Game

Call of Duty

CS:GO

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Best eSports Athlete

Chris "Simp" Lehr

Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Best eSports Team

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Best eSports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

James "Crowder" Crowder

Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

Best eSports Event