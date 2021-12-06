Expect "four or five things" on the scale of Elden Ring's reveal at The Game Awards 2021

This year's The Game Awards has a lot to live up to; pervious years and other related events have seen reveals from the likes of Elden Ring and Death Stranding. But can The Game Awards 2021 keep the show's annual momentum going? Host and organiser Geoff Keighley certainly seems to think so.

In a new interview with ForTheWin, Keighley has said there are multiple games as impactful as Elden Ring lined up for this year's awards show-cum-marketing showcase.

"Oh, God, there are probably four or five things of that level," he says of the Elden Ring reveal back at Summer Game Fest in June this year. "I can’t wait to show people this stuff. Summer Game Fest was a new thing that I had created. The fact that FromSoftware bet on me and Summer Game Fest where they could have done more traditional E3 stuff, that meant a lot to me. It was a huge honour to work with the From guys, so stay tuned, there may be more coming."

Keighley notes that the big reveal was a massive "two or three years in the making" and that there "was a lot of built-up pressure" for the game ahead of its eventual unveiling.

"There will be things again this year, I’m sure, where it’s like, we want to show things, but they’re just not ready," he adds.

The Game Awards will take place live, in-person at the Microsoft Theater on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Keighley has boasted that the marketing megashow will showcase 'at least 40 games', offer 'true next-gen-stuff'.

"Especially this year, there'll be a lot of content for 2022 and 2023 that will be showing us our kind of biggest lineup yet of world premieres and announcements," Keighley has said.

The annual December show had 83 million live streams in 2020, which was up 84% year-over-year. The Game Awards will once again be distributed as a free global 4K UHD live stream across more than 40 global video, social, and gaming platforms on December 9 (or from 1am on December 10 for us Europeans).