The Game Awards 2021 set for December 9

Like prior years, The Game Awards 2021 will take place in December.
News by Stephany Nunneley
This year, The Game Awards will take place live, in-person at the Microsoft Theater on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The show will once again bring together some of the biggest names in gaming and popular culture. During the show, you can expect the usual reward to be handed out, first-look world premieres, and new game announcements.

“We are very excited to return to the Microsoft Theater for a special night to celebrate the past, present, and future of video games,” said Geoff Keighley, creator, executive producer, and host of The Game Awards.

“Our goal is to bring the entire community together to celebrate the most powerful form of entertainment in the world, and recognize emerging voices that represent the future of the medium.”

The annual December show had 83 million live streams in 2020, which was up 84% year-over-year. The Game Awards will once again be distributed as a free global 4K UHD live stream across more than 40 global video, social, and gaming platforms.

Additional details on the show and award nominees will be announced in the coming months.

