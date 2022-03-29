Watch this Elden Ring modder summon previous Soulsborne heroes to help defeat the final boss

A little help goes a long way when you're trying to defeat a badass boss in Elden Ring, and this mod brings plenty of help to the battlefield.

Garden of Eyes, a well-known modder in the Soulsborne community, has released a video where he ported all of the previous Soulsborne games main cover armors, and made custom NPC summons that helped him defeat the final boss of the game.

Every Soulsborne game has its unique armor and hero, and each have their special abilities as all souls players know, and you can see them on display in the video.

It goes without saying, that if you have yet to make it to the final boss, the video will contain spoliers. So, look away if you wish to remain unsullied.

If you are already at the final boss or are close to it, and you don't have this many summons to help you out, you may wish to check out our guide on how to defeat Radagon and the Elden Beast in order to become the Elden Lord.

Want more of Garden of Eyes goodness? Check out this playlist of Elden Ring Boss vs Boss videos.