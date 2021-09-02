You can play Watch Dogs Legion for free this weekend

If you fancy giving Watch Dogs Legion a go on PS5, PS4, PC, or Google Stadia, you're in luck: the game can be tried completely for free from September 3 until September 5.

Ubisoft has announced that the London-based RPG will be available in a free-to-play weekend in a press release, and that you can prepare for the fun by getting the game downloaded on your platform of choice ahead of the trial period kicking off.

If you’re just getting started with the game and want to get primed on how best to play it ahead of jumping in, you can check out our Operative Recruitment guide here, as well as learning about how to make a Borough Defiant, where to find Tech Points, how to unlock Stormzy’s Fall on My Enemies mission and how to fast travel around London.

If you like what you play in the game and want to continue their fight with DedSec in Watch Dogs Legion once the free weekend expires, you will get to keep any game progression you make – and you can and enjoy discounts on the game and season pass over the course of the free weekend, too:

PC via Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store : 60 percent off the Standard, Deluxe, Gold and Ultimate Editions, and 25 percent off the Season Pass.

: 60 percent off the Standard, Deluxe, Gold and Ultimate Editions, and 25 percent off the Season Pass. PC via Stadia Pro: 55 percent off the Deluxe Edition and 50 percent off the Gold Edition.

55 percent off the Deluxe Edition and 50 percent off the Gold Edition. PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4: 55 percent off the Deluxe Edition and 50 percent off the Gold Edition.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna, and is available with a Ubisoft+ subscription – just be aware that the free trail does not extend to all platforms.