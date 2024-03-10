After a decade of dormancy, Watch Dogs film project resurfaces with BAFTA-nominated Sophie Wilde starring

Ten and a half years after Ubisoft announced it during Sony's 2013 gamescom press conference, the game maker’s Watch Dogs film project has resurfaced.

Alongside this blast from the past comes word that Talk to Me’s Sophie Wilde will star in the Regency Films flick.

According to Deadline, Hostel’s Mathieu Turi will direct the film based on an original screenplay by Christie LeBlanc, who penned the sci-fi thriller Oxygen for Netflix. Producers include Yariv Milchan and Natalie Lehmann for New Regency Pictures and Ubisoft Film and Television’s Margaret Boykin.

While she has other acting notches on her belt, Wilde is best known by many for her role as Mia in the supernatural horror film Talk to Me. The role won her the AACTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role and also saw her nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award, among others.

Acclaimed by many critics, Talk to Me was also a hit with moviegoers who helped the film generate $90.5 million at the box office.

Released in 2014 and developed by Ubisoft Montreal with help from additional Ubisoft studios, Watch Dogs is set within a fictionalized version of Chicago and follows the exploits of Aiden Pearce - a gray hat hacker and vigilante on a quest to avenge his murdered niece.