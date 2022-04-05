Swiss K31 Best meta loadout for Warzone Pacific

Having the right Swiss K31 build is key if you want to perform at your best in Warzone Pacific. Packing the best attachments, perks, secondary weapon and equipment can be the difference between a Warzone dub and endless losses.

To help you out, we’ve created this Swiss K31 meta loadout guide so you can build this sniper perfectly, and take on any and all enemies in the battle royale.

Best Warzone Swiss K31 Loadout

Best Swiss K31 Attachments

The aim of this loadout is to make the Swiss an exceptional long range weapon able to pick off enemies at a vast range. To achieve this, we’ve picked out attachments that boost stability and accuracy.

Our build is as follows:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 24.9' Combat Recon

Laser: SWAT 5mwr Laser Sight

Optic: Hangman RF

Stock: Raider Stock

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Magazine: Fast Mag

Rear Grip:Serpent Grip

Best Swiss K31 secondary weapon

Since we have ourselves a great long range weapon with the Switch, the best secondary is a brilliant short range SMG made available thanks to the Overkill perk. There’s no better weapon to fit this role that the MP40, a weapon that has dominated Warzone Pacific ever since release and one you unlock immediately.

Our recommended MP40 attachments are as follows:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Krausnick 33M folding

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

Ammunition: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip e

e Perk: Brace

Perk 2: Quick

Best Swiss K31 perks, tactical, and lethal equipment

Now that we've picked out the best attachments and secondary weapon in our Swiss K31 build, our final touches will be on what perks and equipment we want to take into Caldera or Rebirth Island.

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2 : Overkill

: Overkill Perk 3: Combat Scout

As for tactical and lethal equipment, you can pick what you prefer for the most part. However, we like to bring semtex grenades and health stims with this loadout. Semtex grenades are brilliant at wiping out enemies at a mid distance, while health stims are brilliant when you're trying to dash towards a new angle, or rush into a building away from incoming cluster strikes.