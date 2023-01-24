If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
WORTH IT?

Want to try Forspoken on PC? There's a demo for that

The demo's no longer exclusive to PS5.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

A demo for Forspoken releases for PC today, a few weeks after PS5 players were handed the trial.

It is available through the Epic Games Store, Steam, and Windows Store.

Forspoken PC features highlight video

In the PC demo, you will face a variety of enemies, and test your fighting skills. This will give you a feel for the action you will encounter in the full game.

Forspoken puts players in the shoes of Frey Holland, a young woman who has been mysteriously transported to Athia. This fantastical land is devastated by an unknown force known as the Break.

After experiencing this strange phenomenon, she finds herself armed with a magical sentient bracelet called Cuff. Offering Athia a beacon of hope, Frey must harness her magical abilities to save the land and find her way home.

Released today, Forspoken reviews are out in the wild, and at present, it's getting middling scores. There are some low and high ones in there, but the scoring average sits in the middle. On OpenCritic the game has a 69/100 median score with a 28% recommendation. The Metascore on Metacritic sits at 68.

In our VG247 review of Forspoken, James said the game was on "borrowed time," as it feels like "a new IP that’s trying to run full pelt alongside heavy-hitting franchises from other big publishers." That said, the combat system is "worth investing the effort to learn, but it takes so long to get up to full speed."

Later this year, the DLC In Tanta We Trust will be released, and if you pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition, you will receive early access to this prequel story DLC when it becomes available.

