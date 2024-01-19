If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
SUMMER OF MANA

Visions of Mana unveils aerial combat, a new animal companion, and summer release

A fresh experience with an all-new story, characters, and gameplay mechanics.

Visions of Mana
Image credit: Square Enix
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Additional contributions by Connor Makar
Published on

As part of Xbox Developer Direct, Square Enix provided more information on Visions of Mana, the first game in the series to come to Xbox platforms.

Viewers were treated to new gameplay and behind-the-scenes footage providing a closer look at gameplay features, and some of the creatures and monsters. Combat was also showcased, highlighting the addition of an aerial combat system that enables you to perform physical attacks with weapons and magic attacks mid-air.

Take a sneak peek at new world in the Mana series with some Visions of Mana gameplay.

Series staple, the Elementals, return to assist you during battle in the form of specialized items, with each weapon producing a different effect in combat according to its respective element, allowing for a flexible and fast fighting style.

Joining in your travels are new companions that will help you traverse the game’s ground map. Called pikuls, your adorable new friends were inspired by animals and mythology.

Square also revealed the Visions of Mana soundtrack will feature 100 songs at launch, all of which have been composed by or received contributions from musical creators involved in previous Mana titles, including Hiroki Kikuta, Tsuyoshi Sekito, and Ryo Yamazaki.

Speaking of music, the game will also feature a new adaptive music system, allowing you to seamlessly transition from map exploration into battles with background music that changes the moment you enter or leave combat.

Announced in December 2023, the beautiful open-world RPG is the first mainline entry to the long-lasting Mana series in over 15 years. Debuting in 1993 with Secret of Mana, the sequel to 1991’s Final Fantasy Adventure (Final Fantasy Mystic Quest), the series has spawned 17 titles over the last 30 years, cutting out a fanbase separate from other Square Enix titles.

In development with Mana series producer Masaru Oyamada and series creator Koichi Ishii, the game comes to PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S this summer.

Let us know what you think about Visions of Mana below. If you're interested in more game recommendations, check our list of best open-world games of 2024.

Image credit: Square Enix

