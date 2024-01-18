Xbox Developer Direct: Avowed, Indiana Jones, Hellblade 2, and more - watch it here

The Xbox Developer Direct showcase takes place today, and you can keep up with all of the announcements and gameplay presentations right here.

Kicking off at 12pm PT, 3pm ET, and 8pm UK, the show will share new and extended gameplay for the upcoming Indiana Jones game, Avowed, Ara: History Untold, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 along with developer insights straight from the teams at MachineGames, Obsidian, Oxide Studios, and Ninja Theory.

An inside look at some of the games coming to Game Pass, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.

Developer Direct will be streamed live on official Xbox and Bethesda channels such as YouTube (1)(2) and Twitch (1)(2)(3).

The show will also be streamed simultaneously on regional Xbox and Bethesda channels around the globe, as well as on Steam.

Two other livestreams take place today as well.

After the Xbox Developer Direct ends, ZeniMax Online will host a global reveal of what’s coming in 2024 to The Elder Scrolls Online. It starts at 1pm PT, 4pm ET, and 9pm UK and will be streamed via the Twitch and YouTube links shared above.

The standalone presentation will see the development team unveil the game’s next major Chapter, including the new zone, storyline, and other major features.

Ahead of the Xbox Developer Direct and the ESO presentations, Blizzard will host a Diablo 4 Developer Update livestream at 9am PT, 12pm ET, and 5pm UK.

During the stream, Blizzard will provide details regarding next season’s gameplay features, Season Journey, and quality-of-life updates. Plus, the studio will also share information about The Gauntlet.

In an effort to quell expectations, Microsoft said it will not share information on Activision Blizzard King games during the Developer Direct stream. You can look forward to news from those teams later this year.

Stick around and watch the stream with us.