Valve says Steam Deck shipments will more than double each week

Q3 reservation emails to be sent as soon as 30 June.
The Steam Deck, a handheld console, can be seen with a purple and blue backdrop.

It appears to be all hands on deck (literally) for Valve right now as the company announced just yesterday (June 27) that they'll be amping up production of the Steam Deck.

Here's a look at the Steam Deck launch trailer... it might've been a while since you've seen it!

Ultimately, Valve has plans to ship more than double the amount of Steam Decks in Q3 than they did in Q2. So, if you're awaiting your reservation email, it might not take too much longer. Q3 reservation emails are set to arrive as early as June 30.

Announce via the Steam Deck Twitter account, Valve shared "Some great news on the production front. We just sent the last batch of Q2 emails, and we’ll start sending Q3 reservation emails on the 30th."

"Production has picked up, and after today we'll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week!" If you're one of the few who's order window is during Q3, then this is great news.

The largely sought after handheld could very well be in your hands soon. Although, a little more patience is needed first. Valve continued their tweet, "If you're expecting your email and haven't received it yet, give it some time to make its way through the internet. Or just go to https://store.steampowered.com/steamdeck (while logged in) to check your reservation status."

If you aren't entirely sure of your reservation status right now, checking the link above will clear that up for you. Meanwhile, if you're still not sure about pre-ordering, take a look at assistant editor Alex Donaldson's in-depth review of the Steam Deck; it had me sold.

Lawrence Yang, a designer at Valve, responded to the tweets to clear up some of the questions people had. All the way back in April, they advised that the Q2 reservation window is between April and June. More importantly, Yang added that emails will be sent out in batches to those holding reservations.

Yang says that "On weeks with two batches, emails will go out Monday and Thursday mornings (Pacific time)." So, if you're as eager as I am, you'll no doubt be refreshing your inbox at 9AM PT/ 5PM BST each Monday and Thursday from 30 June in the hopes that your Steam Deck is a little closer to being in your hands.

Are you awaiting your Steam Deck reservation email, or still deliberating pre-ordering? Let us know!

