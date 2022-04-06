Two Point Campus has been delayed to August

Two Point Studios, the makers of Two Point Hospital, has delayed its upcoming university management sim Two Point Campus from a May 17 release to August 9.

According to the developers, the delay will allow the studio to deliver "the best possible game" that can be enjoyed across all platforms.

"Our ambition from the start has been to release Two Point Campus across all PC and console platforms simultaneously to the quality and standard that our community expects from us," said game director Mark Webley. "This means we will need a little bit more time with Two Point Campus to make sure we deliver the best possible game that can be enjoyed equally on all platforms.

"We will use these additional three months to optimize Two Point Campus for all platforms.

While the decision has been made to delay the release of Two Point Campus by a few months, the vision for the game has remained the same. In the developer video above, members of the team explain why they wanted to make Two Point Campus and discuss some of the features you can expect in the game.

The team also describes how the game has evolved from Two Point Hospital. The video also features some new gameplay footage.

Two Point Campus is a management sim where you will be able to create a university and shape the lives of your students, and manage everything in between. You will be able to build your Campus from the ground up and design dormitories, create ornamental pathways, and forests, and make use of creative tools to build a special university.

You will also need to make sure your students are happy and have good grades as both will lead to an increase in Campus prestige. This will enable you to enroll more students and make more money in the process.

Rather than the usual academics, students will attend classes such as Gastronomy, where they will learn how to make oversized culinary delights. There is also a Robotics course available that allows students to build giant robots. Each student has unique character traits, so you’ll need to make sure all of their needs are met.

Two Point Campus is coming to PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be a day release on Xbox Games Pass.