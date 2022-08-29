Twisted Metal TV show has finished filming, moves on to post-production

The TV adaptation of Twisted Metal has apparently wrapped up filming, and has moved onto post-production.

As spotted by VGC, Twisted Metal's showrunner Michael Johnathon posted a tweet over the weekend noting that season one of the show had finished shooting. The show was greenlit back in 2021, and has writers from the Deadpool films attached as well.

"The cast and crew of Twisted Metal was something special," wrote Johnathon in a tweet. "Even with lightning delays, extreme heat, and cars that wouldn’t do as they’re told, everyone worked as hard as they could to make sure Twisted Metal kicked as much as possible.

"The last day of shooting felt like the last day of camp, with lots of laughs, a few tears, and ice cream being handed out the back of Sweet Tooth’s truck. We all cannot wait for you to see this insane thing we spent our summer shooting. Now, to post!"

The show so far has been described as a "high-octane action-comedy," and stars the soon-to-be Captain America Anthony Mackie as John Doe, a character who first appeared in 2001's Twisted Metal Black. Those who aren't as familiar with the series will more likely recognise the poster character of the series Sweet Tooth, who in this iteration will be played by Will Arnett, who voiced Batman in The Lego Movie, and was one of the main cast in Arrested Development.

This isn't the only Twisted Metal project in development though, as a report emerged last year that the game series was getting rebooted at Lucid Games, best known for Destruction AllStars, though later reports suggest that Sony moved development over to one of its first-party studios in Europe.

Other than the show, things have been quiet on the game side of things for Twisted Metal. But PlayStation does have plenty in development on the TV side of things, with a Horizon Zero Dawn show at Netflix in the works, and a God of War show confirmed for Amazon Prime.