Will Arnett to voice Sweet Tooth in the Twisted Metal TV series

Arrested Development star Will Arnett will lend his voice to the character Sweet Tooth in Sony's Twisted Metal TV series.

According to a press release sent out by NBC Universal's Peacock Network - where the show will air - Arnett will play the iconic PlayStation character in the series. Sweet Tooth is described as a "lover of chaos" who uses Lost Vegas as a personal killing ground while driving his doomsday ice cream truck across the land.

Arentt is also the show's executive producer and has a history of voice work under his belt in both animation and video games. His credits include Batman in the LEGO movies, King of the Hill, Despicable Me, The Cleveland Show, The Simpsons, Teen Titans Go to the Movies, and many others.

In video games, he voiced a character in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, LEGO Dimensions, and most recently, the Dragon Lord in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Nominated for seven Primetime Emmys, three SAG Awards, and many others, as an actor, he starred as the hilarious Gob Bluth in Arrested Development, Detective Terry Seattle in Murderville, and had parts in A Series of Unfortunate Events (TV series), 30 Rock, The Millers, The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, and others.

Other actors previously confirmed for the series include the Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie, who is also an executive producer, Stephanie Beatriz, who played the rather awesome Rosa in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home, Wings, Sideways, Ned and Stacy), and Neve Campbell (Scream series, The Craft, Party of Five) will have a recurring guest star role.

The half-hour live-action TV series based on the Twisted Metal PlayStation franchise, is described as a "high-octane action-comedy" series. In it, Mackie stars as an outsider and offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can deliver a mysterious package in the post-apocalyptic wasteland. With help from a "trigger-happy car thief," the duo will speed across the wasteland, and try to avoid savage marauders hell-bent on murder and destruction.

Based on an original take from Deadpool and Zombie land writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the series showrunner is Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), and Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes.